All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Alonso mistakenly believed he finished 10th in F1 Monaco GP

Confusion over his position led Fernando Alonso to believe he had secured a point in Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix, until being told he finished 11th crossing the finish line.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Aston Martin driver spent much of the race playing the team game in building up a gap for Lance Stroll, which the Canadian could use to ditch his medium tyres and preserve his position.

Alonso's understanding was that this was for the final point and, when Stroll picked up a puncture after knocking his left-rear tyre from the rim on the entry to the Nouvelle Chicane, the Spaniard believed the responsibility was his to rescue a point from the race.

This prompted him to successfully defend from the chasing Daniel Ricciardo, despite being encumbered by worn medium tyres that he had been able to coax deep into the race, but was chastened when he found out he would not be rewarded for his efforts.

"I got confused because when we [built the gap] and Lance was in front of me after the pitstops, they said, 'okay, we secured 10th.' We've been doing all this for that last point," Alonso explained.

"Then Lance had the puncture, I said, 'Oh, now I have all the responsibility in my shoulders with very old tyres to bring this point back home.' I was driving for 50 laps thinking that I was 10th.

"And then when I crossed the line and they told me P11, I said, 'Oh, so, uh, all that stress for nothing.' But anyway, it kept me alive.

"I don't know [why that happened]. When the red flag came out, Lance was P10, I was P12. And then at one point they reinstated Sainz in P3, so we were 12th and 14th, we should be 13th and 14th, but Lance was in front of Daniel that he was not supposed to be.

"So I don't know in which position I started, and I don't know in which position I was driving."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alonso reckoned that the nature of the race, which effectively cut pit strategy from its run-time owing to the early stoppage for the first-lap Kevin Magnussen-Sergio Perez incident, should once more bring up the debate over changing tyres under the red flag.

He felt that this denied the race "the only point of interest", and felt that going until the end on the medium compound - having started on hard tyres - was something of a risk that ultimately did not play out.

"When there is a red flag and then you change tyres and you go to the end, the only point of interest in a Monaco race is the pitstops that you have to do. If you remove that excitement of a pit stop, then it becomes nothing," Alonso reckoned.

"Maybe it reopens the conversations of when there is a red flag, not changing tyres or be obliged to have the same tyre or something, because if not, there are certain occasions that the race is compromised.

"In our case it was very unlucky again. I think we didn't have the pace. It was a bad weekend. No doubt about that. We cannot hide our performance, but also we cannot hide that we've been very unlucky.

"We started with a hard tyre just to go very end and have an alternative strategy. There is a red flag, so we have to fit the medium and do 78 laps with the medium, which is a kamikaze strategy, but it was the only way to try to score some points."

Read Also:

Watch: F1 2024 Monaco GP Review – Leclerc Finally Breaks the Curse

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why Zhou was Sainz's Monaco GP podium saviour
Next article Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren was ready to pit Norris – but Ferrari ruined its Monaco F1 plan

How McLaren was ready to pit Norris – but Ferrari ruined its Monaco F1 plan

Formula 1
Monaco GP
How McLaren was ready to pit Norris – but Ferrari ruined its Monaco F1 plan
Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ten things we learned at the 2024 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Latest news

Ranking Lancia’s greatest rally cars

Ranking Lancia’s greatest rally cars

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Ranking Lancia’s greatest rally cars
The cases Marquez and Martin are making for a Ducati MotoGP ride

The cases Marquez and Martin are making for a Ducati MotoGP ride

MGP MotoGP
The cases Marquez and Martin are making for a Ducati MotoGP ride
FIA's Ben Sulayem advises Andretti to "buy another F1 team"

FIA's Ben Sulayem advises Andretti to "buy another F1 team"

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA's Ben Sulayem advises Andretti to "buy another F1 team"
How McLaren was ready to pit Norris – but Ferrari ruined its Monaco F1 plan

How McLaren was ready to pit Norris – but Ferrari ruined its Monaco F1 plan

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
How McLaren was ready to pit Norris – but Ferrari ruined its Monaco F1 plan

Prime

Discover prime content
Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?

Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Can Monaco stay on the F1 calendar post-2025?
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two critical changes behind Leclerc finally breaking his Monaco F1 duck
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA