Formula 1 News

Alonso motivated to stay in F1 "because I feel better than the others"

Fernando Alonso says he remains motivated to continue racing in Formula 1 “because I feel better than the others” and would stop if someone beat him on “pure abilities”.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso motivated to stay in F1 "because I feel better than the others"
Listen to this article

Two-time world champion Alonso made his return to F1 last year with Alpine after spending two seasons out of the series to explore other racing categories.

Alonso scored his first podium since Hungary 2014 at last year’s Qatar Grand Prix, and has been left frustrated by poor luck so far this year, believing he could have been in contention for pole in Australia.

At 40, Alonso is the oldest driver on the F1 grid, but has already signalled that he will look to extend his stay in the series beyond the end of the year when his Alpine contract expires. 

Following the hydraulic failure in Australia that sidelined him in qualifying, Alonso’s difficult run of luck continued last weekend at Imola when contact on the opening lap with Mick Schumacher left him with damage that ultimately ended his race.

But Alonso showed no sign that the frustrating start to the year was making him think twice about his future in F1.

Asked what kept him motivated to continue in F1 given his recent poor luck, Alonso replied: “Because I feel better than the others. 

“When someone comes and I see that [they are] beating me on pure abilities, I see that I'm not good anymore at the starts, I'm not good in preparing the car, or the other side of the garage is one second faster than me and I cannot match those times, maybe I’ll raise my hand and say: 'You know, this is time for me you know to think about something else’.

“But at the moment, I feel the opposite. I love racing.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Alonso’s Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon has scored 20 points for the team so far this year, compared to just two from Alonso, who admitted his tally was “painful” to see given his poor luck at times. Ocon has a long-term contract in place with the team that runs to the end of the 2024 season. 

The team also has reserve driver Oscar Piastri, who won last year’s Formula 2 title, looking to secure a drive in F1 next season. Alpine has already indicated that it would be open to loaning Piastri out to another team on the condition it could get him back. 

Alonso said earlier this month that he would look to open talks with Alpine about his future “probably in summer”.

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Prime

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Prime

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight Prime

Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
