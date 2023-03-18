Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull F1 still on "another planet", says Leclerc Next / Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Alonso "not in a position" to beat Red Bull in Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Fernando Alonso reckons Aston Martin is "not in a position" to beat Red Bull in Sunday's Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as the Spaniard starts alongside polesitter Sergio Perez.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Listen to this article

The double world champion set the third fastest time in qualifying, 0.465 seconds away from Perez's ultimate pace, but will move up to the front row on the grid as Charles Leclerc will cop at least a 10-place grid penalty for taking on new control electronics.

Despite a solid qualifying result, the consensus is that Aston Martin is much stronger in race trim, and Alonso explained that general long-run pace and a light touch with tyres will yield more performance on Sunday.

Regardless, Alonso does not expect to battle Perez for victory on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, admitting that the Red Bull squad is "in another league" compared to the rest of the field.

He believes instead that Aston Martin will have to focus on beating the cars behind it, and suggest that the trio of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Alpine could all offer threats to the British squad's podium hopes.

"I don't know [if we can beat Perez] - I think we are not in that position yet," Alonso said.

"On pure pace, I think Red Bull is in another league and I think we have to concentrate more on the teams behind. So Ferrari will be very strong, Mercedes are strong, also Alpine - they are fast here.

"I think our race is just behind us. We saw today Max probably was in his league today in qualifying and he could not complete the qualifying with a mechanical issue.

"Even if we focus on our mirrors and try to keep the people behind, if anything happens in front, we will try to take the opportunity.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I don't want to sound pessimistic, but if we see the pace in free practice, and in Bahrain, we have to be honest with ourselves and know that Red Bull is a little bit ahead of everyone.

"That's not the target tomorrow, to fight for the win with Checo. But, as I said before, Formula 1 is not exact mathematics, you know, anything can happen and today, Verstappen was P15. These things happen sometimes."

Read Also:

Alonso expects Aston Martin's rivals to create a tight race on Sunday, with small gaps between them throughout their varying long runs in the practice sessions.

Although outlining that good preparation was necessary to beat them, and he felt that the AMR23's tyre management was already strong, Alonso added that luck would be as much of a factor.

"It'll be a very tight race, I expect, and I think that it will be defined by small details: one will be the start, one will be the tyre management," he said. "The other one will be the strategy and probably the final one will be luck.

"Because we saw even last year with Checo, you know, how luck and a safety car can play a big factor here.

"We have to nail all of these points - I think as a team we are ready to take care of everything that is in our hands.

"The car seems to perform well on the long runs, seems very easy on tyres. So yeah, let's try to maximise our strengths and hopefully be lucky."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull F1 still on "another planet", says Leclerc

Hamilton doesn’t “feel connected” to Mercedes W14 F1 car
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP

What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running

Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running Alonso: Saudi GP practice will be "like a test day" after Bahrain F1 running

Alonso: Lots more to come from Aston Martin's "basic" F1 car

Alonso: Lots more to come from Aston Martin's "basic" F1 car

Formula 1

Alonso: Lots more to come from Aston Martin's "basic" F1 car Alonso: Lots more to come from Aston Martin's "basic" F1 car

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks

Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks Alonso still getting used to Aston Martin F1 car's steering quirks

Alonso "not thinking" about Bahrain F1 pole despite topping Friday times

Alonso "not thinking" about Bahrain F1 pole despite topping Friday times

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alonso "not thinking" about Bahrain F1 pole despite topping Friday times Alonso "not thinking" about Bahrain F1 pole despite topping Friday times

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Latest news

F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happens

F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happens F1 live: The Saudi Arabian GP as it happens

Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare

Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare Williams: Sargeant has to be "a little bit calmer" after qualifying nightmare

How one WEC stalwart set the marker for the newcomers to chase

How one WEC stalwart set the marker for the newcomers to chase

WEC WEC
Sebring

How one WEC stalwart set the marker for the newcomers to chase How one WEC stalwart set the marker for the newcomers to chase

Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals

Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals Verstappen can still win Saudi Arabian GP from 15th, say F1 rivals

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.