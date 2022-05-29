Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Schumacher: Huge Monaco GP crash felt "super weird" Next / Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Alonso: ‘Not my problem’ slow driving frustrated Hamilton

Fernando Alonso says it is “not my problem” that his slow driving to save his tyres after the red flag during Sunday’s Formula 1 race in Monaco frustrated Lewis Hamilton.

Luke Smith
By:
Alonso: ‘Not my problem’ slow driving frustrated Hamilton
Listen to this article

Following the red flag, Alonso sat seventh for the restart and opted to fit a set of medium-compound tyres to see out the remainder of the race.

But the Alpine driver’s pace was significantly slower than the cars ahead, losing between three and four seconds per lap to the leaders, and a significant amount of time to Lando Norris in sixth place. Alpine confirmed he did not have any issue on his car.

It left Hamilton frustrated as he tried to find a way past Alonso, who then upped his pace with 15 minutes remaining, setting the fastest lap of the race.

Alonso explained after the chequered flag that Alpine’s calculations for the final stint of the race suggested he would need to save his medium tyres, reasoning his slow stint.

“I think we didn’t have the tyres or the tyre life to finish the race when it was 33 laps [remaining]” Alonso said.

“It’s a sprint race, we had two choices: refit the hard tyres from the beginning of the race, or put the medium tyre. We put the medium tyre, but our life estimation was shorter than 33.

“So we didn’t know if we could finish the race, so I managed a lot the tyres for 15 laps, and then I pushed for the remaining 15 when they told me that Esteban [Ocon] had the penalty.”

When it was noted that his pace frustrated Hamilton a lot, Alonso replied: “Not my problem.” He added that it was “extremely easy” to keep the Mercedes behind due to the difficulty in overtaking around the Monaco track.

Hamilton admitted in his media session that it was “kind of frustrating” sitting behind Alonso for so many laps, but said he was “just cruising behind him”.

P7 marked Alonso’s best result of the 2022 season so far, and helped to draw Alpine to within a point of Alfa Romeo in the fight for fifth place in the constructors’ standings.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Schumacher: Huge Monaco GP crash felt "super weird"
Previous article

Schumacher: Huge Monaco GP crash felt "super weird"
Next article

Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts

Power outage delayed Monaco start, prevented standing restarts
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers Monaco GP
Formula 1

"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers

Ocon frustrated by penalty for "racing incident" with Hamilton Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ocon frustrated by penalty for "racing incident" with Hamilton

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

Horner: Chaotic Monaco start delay should be reviewed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Chaotic Monaco start delay should be reviewed

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Shocking" to see Schumacher's car split apart, say F1 drivers

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
9 h
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP Prime

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

After retiring from the lead in Spain with the failure of his turbo and MGU-H, Charles Leclerc looked set to bounce back in style in Monaco. He'd done the hard work in qualifying by securing the all-important pole position and led the wet early phases, but his Ferrari team made critical mistakes in tyre strategy that handed the race to Red Bull and Sergio Perez

Formula 1
13 h
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.