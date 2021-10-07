Alonso: Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso was spotted taking the escape route at Turn 2 during his reconnaissance laps to the grid ahead of the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago, before repeating the move on the opening lap of the race.

The FIA took no action against Alonso as he was deemed not to have gained any advantage, but the Spaniard's move attracted attention as it ensured he also did not lose any places at the braking zone.

Asked about his move ahead of this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix, Alonso said he straight-lined Turn 2 to "see the questions here in Istanbul", claiming the reaction proved his actions were under added scrutiny.

"[it was] just to confirm when I do things, they have a different behaviour, and a different repercussion on the following event," Alonso said.

"So now, maybe they change the run-off area in lap 1 in the first couple of corners.

"I've been the idiot on track for most of the championship while I've been overtaken from the outside of the asphalt by many people for the first couple of races.

"Even in Austria, I remember Austria 1 and Austria 2, and nothing happened. There were no questions on the following race.

"Now after Sochi, there is a question. It's a confirmation."

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, George Russell, Williams FW43B, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, and the rest of the field at the start Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso was left feeling angry in Austria after Daniel Ricciardo's pass on him outside of regular track limits on the opening lap, making him feel "a little bit stupid".

The Alpine driver believes the response to what he did in Sochi was "a confirmation of many things", adding: "There are different rules for different people, or different, let's say, talks the week after for different people."

Alonso then made reference to McLaren driver Lando Norris's crossing of the white line at pit entry in the closing stages of the Russia race that saw him escape a penalty and only land a reprimand following a stewards' investigation.

"Let's see, the next one that crosses the white line on the pit entry, let's see which nationality he is and which penalty he will get," Alonso said.