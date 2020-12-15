Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi Post Season Test / Breaking news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

shares
comments
Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
By:

Fernando Alonso says his run in Tuesday’s young driver test in Abu Dhabi ignited his “competitive spirit” ahead of his Formula 1 return with Alpine in 2021.

Alonso topped the times in what was his first proper outing in this year’s Renault R.S.20, following a brief 100km filming day run in Barcelona on demo tyres.

The two-time world champion has also been conducting a programme with a 2018 car, also on demo tyres, which included a session in Abu Dhabi a few weeks ago.

That run meant he was fully up to speed on the Yas Marina circuit from the start of the day, which saw all drivers running Pirelli’s C4 and C5 compounds.

He completed a total of 105 laps, setting a best time was a 1m36.333s. As a comparison at last weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP, Esteban Ocon set the Enstone team’s best qualifying time with a 1m36.359s in Q2, which earned the Frenchman 11th place on the grid.

Usefully for Alonso the test was run by the race team and thus involved the mechanics and engineers with whom he will work next year, whereas the 2018 car testing involved a different crew.

“It was good and very nice to be back in the car especially with the race team,” he said. “I’ve been testing the 2018 car in preparation, but this one felt a bit more serious, and it ignited a little bit the competitive spirit.

“It was great to feel the modern cars and experience what they can do. I was watching the team’s progress at the weekend closely, and it was nice to experience what I learnt from the outside and then inside the cockpit today.”

Read Also:

Alonso told Motorsport.com last weekend that the test would have limited value because the cars will change for 2021, with a downforce cut and revised Pirelli tyres. However, as planned he was able to do some useful homework.

“We signed off lots of basic things we did in preparation at the factory like seat fitting, pedal position and so on, which is beneficial with only one and a half days of winter testing next year.

“We ticked boxes today and we go into Christmas and New Year with good spirit and everyone motivated in the team.”

Renault young driver Guanyu Zhou also took part in the test, setting the ninth best time of the day with a 1m37.912s.

Related video

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers

Previous article

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi Post Season Test
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Vietnam cancelled a race that was not going to happen

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Latest news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

1h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

18min
3
Formula 1

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

6h
4
MotoGP

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

5
FIA F3

Leclerc's brother Arthur steps up to F3 with Prema

4h

Latest news

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”
Formula 1

Alonso: First proper F1 test ignited “competitive spirit”

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers
Formula 1

Why F1 still sees value in ageing drivers

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault
Formula 1

Alonso tops Abu Dhabi F1 test for Renault

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear
Formula 1

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear

Renault F1 president Stoll to step down after 2020
Formula 1

Renault F1 president Stoll to step down after 2020

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
Dec 12, 2020

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained 08:53
Formula 1
Dec 11, 2020

F1's Abu Dhabi 'Biosphere' Lockdown Plans Explained

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.