Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain

shares
comments
Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain
By:

Fernando Alonso will continue his Formula 1 testing programme with Renault next week when he tests a 2018 car at Bahrain.

The Spaniard has fully immersed himself with preparations for his grand prix return in 2021 for Renault, having agreed a deal to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

He has already conducted a number of simulator sessions and completed a filming day run, limited to just 100 kilometres, in Renault’s current challenger at Barcelona in Spain earlier this month. He is also set to join the team trackside at Imola this weekend.

While Renault is pushing for Alonso to be allowed to join the post season rookie test at Abu Dhabi, it is also looking at what other opportunities there can be for him to get up to speed.

On Friday, Renault announced that Alonso would join a two-day test it has planned for Bahrain.

It tweeted: “Next step in Fernando’s Back to F1 journey; a two-day R.S.18 test in Bahrain next week! 4-5 November, stay tuned.”

The test for Alonso comes with Renault already testing this week with members of its young driver academy.

Christian Lundgaard, Oscar Piastri and Guanyu Zhou are splitting driving duties over the four day run at Bahrain that goes on until November 2.

It was therefore logical that, with there being no restrictions on how much running a team can do with a 2018 car, Renault would extend its presence at the track.

Read Also:

Alonso admitted after his run in the 2020 car at Barcelona that he still needed to get himself back up to speed with F1 machinery, having last competed in a grand prix at the end of 2018.

"The feeling was good. I think the car is obviously outperforming me at the moment, because I cannot extract the maximum from the car," he said at the time.

"Getting back to the F1 speed is not so easy. I was improving lap after lap, and trying to give feedback to the engineers. Also we had some filming to do, so there were cameras, there were drones following on track. So it was hard pressure, hard work today.

"I think the car has potential, as we see every weekend. But still some room to improve, as we know, and we'll try to do it in the shorter term."

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Photo by: Renault

Related video

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

Previous article

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

Kvyat "not at all worried" about AlphaTauri F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kvyat "not at all worried" about AlphaTauri F1 future

Formula 1 set for 23-race calendar in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 set for 23-race calendar in 2021

Latest news

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

Russell’s trainer self-isolating after COVID-19 symptoms
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell’s trainer self-isolating after COVID-19 symptoms

Sainz: Track limit issues show circuits went in wrong direction
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Track limit issues show circuits went in wrong direction

Trending

1
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

2
MotoGP

Nicky Hayden: Remembering motorsport's much-loved "one-off"

3
Formula 1

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

1h
4
Formula 1

Kvyat "not at all worried" about AlphaTauri F1 future

5
Formula 1

Formula 1 set for 23-race calendar in 2021

Latest news

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain
Formula 1

Alonso gets another Renault F1 test outing in Bahrain

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021
Formula 1

Raikkonen, Giovinazzi to stay at Alfa Romeo in 2021

Russell’s trainer self-isolating after COVID-19 symptoms
Formula 1

Russell’s trainer self-isolating after COVID-19 symptoms

Sainz: Track limit issues show circuits went in wrong direction
Formula 1

Sainz: Track limit issues show circuits went in wrong direction

Why F1's Portugal leveller isn't a reliable silver bullet
Formula 1

Why F1's Portugal leveller isn't a reliable silver bullet

Latest videos

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit 06:56
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Imola F1 Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 05:33
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie 07:27
Formula 1

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.