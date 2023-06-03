Subscribe
Previous / Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash Next / Norris had feared Q1 exit before "shock" third in Spanish GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Alonso says P2 on Spanish GP grid was possible even with floor damage

Fernando Alonso says he could have qualified second for Formula 1's Spanish GP despite damaging his Aston Martin when he went off right at the start of Q1.

Adam Cooper
By:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves the garage

Alonso ran wide through the gravel on his out-lap at the start of the session, damaging the floor sufficiently to make the car tricky to drive for the remainder of qualifying.

Thereafter, he noted that it handled "weirdly" but the Spaniard remains convinced that he was still on target for the front row before he made a mistake and ran wide on his final lap.

"P2, probably even with the floor as it was," the Aston Martin driver said. "Because in the Q3 lap I was coming for 12.7s until Turn 10. Then again I ran wide into the damp part in Turn 10 on the outside, so when I saw that 12.7 is P2 and P3 I was surprised.

"That's why I'm optimistic for tomorrow, because the car seems to have a lot of pace."

His mistake meant Alonso had to settle for ninth on the grid for his home race.

"Q1 probably did compromise everything today, I did a mistake," said Alonso. "I went on the damp part of the circuit, I guess, on the last corner, because I lost the car.

"And then it was very costly because that gravel completely destroys the floor. And yeah, it hurts even more because it was the lap.

"I was not even pushing, it wasn't a push lap, it was the out-lap. So I'm disappointed with my performance today, hopefully I can do better on Sunday."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com if he could feel a loss of downforce, he said: "The car was moving weirdly in few corners, but you never know if it's just the wind or just the track conditions.

"It was a strange qualifying to see [Charles] Leclerc out of Q1, and [Sergio] Perez, [George] Russell out of Q2. We were struggling as well. It was tricky for everyone, but in my case it was just my mistake in the lap of Q1, so that compromises everything.

"But the race is tomorrow, the car still feels competitive even with some damage on the floor. So if we put everything together for tomorrow I'm still optimistic that we can score many points."

Read Also:

He added: "I would say top five, top six has to be possible from P9. I realised that Checo is starting at the back, so it's like a starting P10, not P9 because he will pass by very fast, and then from that point, we need to recover four or five places. It's going to be tricky but we will do our best."

shares
comments

Russell "not aware" of Hamilton in Spanish GP F1 qualifying clash

Norris had feared Q1 exit before "shock" third in Spanish GP qualifying
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor Aston Martin explains extent of damage to Alonso's F1 floor

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates

Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates Alonso: Aston Martin has to "speed up" flow of F1 updates

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

Formula 1

Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid Red Bull: Mid-season aero reduction might impact Aston Martin's F1 2023 bid

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Latest news

F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens

F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens

Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes

Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine

Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins

Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins

SGT Super GT
Suzuka

Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe