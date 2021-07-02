Tickets Subscribe
Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Formula 1 News

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

By:

Fernando Alonso has explained that superstition is behind his new habit of doing tracks walks at Formula 1 grands prix now.

Alonso says superstition behind doing F1 track walks now

The two-time world champion had previously been one of those drivers who was sceptical about the benefits of doing a track walk with a team ahead of a GP weekend.

While some drivers do them to get a first-hand look at the track surface, kerbs, and run-off areas - and so they can chat through the venue with their engineers - some have long preferred skipping the activity completely.

But while Alonso had long steered clear of the track walks, that has changed this year, and he has been spotted recently regularly heading out with his teams on a Thursday afternoon.

Speaking about why he had changed his tune over the track walks, he said it has now come down to it being a good luck charm.

"I did one in Portimao this year because it was a new circuit," he explained ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. "And it was the best weekend. We scored good points and we felt competitive there.

"We stopped doing it in Barcelona, and in Monaco, and we came back to not scoring points. So we said okay, we try again in Baku. We finished sixth, so it was our best race.

"From that moment we keep doing track walks and it keeps us scoring points on Sunday. So at the moment it is a pure superstitious thing."

Alonso has enjoyed an uplift in form in recent races, as he has got more settled at Alpine.

He has got through to Q3 at the last three grands prix, and gone on to finish in the points in all of those races.

However, after coming home ninth in last weekend's Styrian GP, he is hoping a shake up of tyre compounds and the possibility of mixed weather can help his outfit do better this time out.

"It was a tough weekend in terms of competitiveness," he said. "We have to raise our level hopefully this weekend.

"We have different tyres, we have the threat of the weather on Sunday. So yeah, hopefully that helps us a little bit, because I don't think that is the best layout for our package.

"But some points will be available for sure and we have to take any opportunity."

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Jonathan Noble
FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts - Alonso
Formula 1

FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts - Alonso

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Fernando Alonso
Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough start
Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough start

Prost: Alonso back to his best after F1 absence French GP
Formula 1

Prost: Alonso back to his best after F1 absence

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Prime

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
23 h
The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Prime

The crucial improvements Russell needs to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Prime

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Styrian Grand Prix driver ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Prime

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Prime

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

