Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

shares
comments
Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week
By:

Fernando Alonso is set to get his first track action since his return to the Renault Formula 1 team when he tests in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The former world champion is expected to drive the current car in what will be classed as a promotional or filming day, with 100kms of running allowed.

The team has not yet officially confirmed his Barcelona outing.

Asked after the Eifel GP if the test was happening, team boss Cyril Abiteboul said: "I'm sorry, I can't confirm or deny it."

A spokesperson for the Barcelona circuit told Motorsport.com: "On Tuesday we have activity on the track and our client is confidential."

Read Also:

It's not known whether the team will also take an older 2018 car, which will not be subject to any mileage restrictions, following the strategy used by AlphaTauri at Imola earlier this year.

Renault has such a car ready to go, as it ran Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon in a two-day test in Austria before the start of the season.

Although he wouldn't confirm the test, Abiteboul said that Alonso has been following the progress of the team closely, and sent messages during the Nurburgring weekend, suggesting it was a sign of the Spaniard's commitment to the project.

Alonso has been getting up to speed in recent weeks by spending time at the Renault factory in Enstone, working with the engineers.

"We received a message before, during and after the race," said Abiteboul. "You would be impressed to measure his level of interest. And I think that when he initially joined the team, and in his communication when we announced him, it was very much about 2022.

"And the more the season is going and with the team's progression, the car progression, the more he starts to be interested in 2021. I think Fernando is like a big shark. And as soon as he starts to feel the blood he wants to attack. That's what I see – I see a shark very hungry."

Related video

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

Previous article

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

Next article

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Playoff driver Michael Annett DQ'd from Talladega Xfinity race

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Swindell moving forward after crash that ended his racing career

Eye in the Sky: Joel Edmonds celebrates first win with Aric Almirola
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Eye in the Sky: Joel Edmonds celebrates first win with Aric Almirola

Latest news

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Eifel Grand Prix race results

2
NASCAR Cup

MRN Radio affiliate list

3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

4
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

5
Formula 1

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

2h

Latest news

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family
Formula 1

Hamilton “humbled” to be honoured by Schumacher’s family

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week
Formula 1

Alonso set to test for Renault F1 in Barcelona next week

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP
Formula 1

Wolff "enjoyed" Hamilton/Bottas fight at start of Eifel GP

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement
Formula 1

Horner: Punctured radiator led to Albon's Eifel GP retirement

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title
Formula 1

Bottas "would need a miracle" to beat Hamilton to title

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record 08:47
Formula 1
30m

Grand Prix Greats – Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record 05:30
Formula 1
3h

Grand Prix Greats – Kimi Raikkonen sets new F1 starts record

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife 05:52
Formula 1

Toto's Trip Down Memory Lane at the Nordschleife

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit 07:02
Formula 1

Everything You Need To Know About The Nürburgring GP Circuit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.