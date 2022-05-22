Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Five interesting Spanish GP F1 updates you may have missed Next / Steiner explains Haas F1 Barcelona pace despite lack of upgrades
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change

Fernando Alonso will start Sunday’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix from the back of the grid after taking an all-new power unit for his home race.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change
Listen to this article

Alonso struggled with traffic and the timing of his final lap in the opening stage of qualifying on Saturday in Barcelona, causing him to finish a lowly 17th and drop out in Q1.

Ahead of Sunday’s race, FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer confirmed that Alpine had opted to fit Alonso’s car with a complete new set of power unit elements, taking him over the season limit.

As a result, it triggers a penalty that means he will start the race from the very back of the grid for his home race in Spain on Sunday.

Alonso’s power unit will feature a fourth engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, all going over the season limit of three. A third energy store and control electronics is also over the limit of two parts permitted for the year.

The penalty for Alonso lifts Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi each up one position for the start.

Even before his engine change Alonso believed that only a “mega fantastic safety car” would allow him to make progress after stranding in 17th during a frustrating qualifying session.

“I think there is not much you can do," he said. "This is Barcelona, not much overtaking, a lot of tyre degradation when you run behind cars. So let's see.

“The last couple of races people starting at the back they got very lucky, and they scored points. I'm one of those tomorrow.

“So if I have one of those mega fantastic safety cars in the right moment maybe I get lucky, and I take couple of points, but I doubt it. I think it's going to be a difficult race.”

This weekend has been the latest setback for Alonso through a difficult start to the season that has seen him score just two points in the opening five races.

Alonso has claimed that he is in his most competitive position since 2012 with Alpine, but has been left frustrated by factors out of his control, such as decisions by the FIA stewards who he called out for “incompetence” after a post-race penalty in Miami.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Five interesting Spanish GP F1 updates you may have missed
Previous article

Five interesting Spanish GP F1 updates you may have missed
Next article

Steiner explains Haas F1 Barcelona pace despite lack of upgrades

Steiner explains Haas F1 Barcelona pace despite lack of upgrades
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment" Spanish GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso clears air with Ben Sulayem after criticising FIA Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alonso clears air with Ben Sulayem after criticising FIA

Alonso slams "incompetent" Miami F1 stewards after penalty Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alonso slams "incompetent" Miami F1 stewards after penalty

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing
Formula 1

Alpine: F1 floor development worth "10 times" front wing

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alpine to bring new F1 rear wing to Spanish GP

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Latest news

Mercedes: Spanish GP progress has renewed F1 title ambitions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Spanish GP progress has renewed F1 title ambitions

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: Hamilton F1 radio message was "in the heat of the moment"

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Didn't make sense" for Verstappen and Perez to battle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.