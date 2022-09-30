Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel questions whether F1 2022 new rules effort was worth it Next / Latifi accepts Williams release decision, struggled to adapt to 2022 car
Formula 1 News

Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull “outstanding” in 2022

Fernando Alonso has praised 2022 world champion elect Max Verstappen and thinks the Dutchman will only get better.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alonso: Verstappen and Red Bull “outstanding” in 2022
Listen to this article

The Alpine driver was 25 when he earned his second title with Renault in 2006, while Verstappen, who can mathematically clinch his second crown this weekend, turned 25 on Friday in Singapore.

Alonso was asked if a second championship would put Verstappen amongst the all-time greats.

"I think so,” said the Spaniard. “I mean he's 24 or 25. Still a long way in front of him, but I wish him more luck than me, because I was also 26 with those stats. Still with the same stats at 40!

“But I think I'm sure with Red Bull and how the things look for the future he will only get better.”

Alonso praised Verstappen and his team for their performance this year, while seemingly also having a dig at Ferrari’s failure to capitalise on a very competitive car.

"It was not much of a fight, no?,” he said. “It's going to be an important season, because we changed the regulations massively so it's going to be always remembered for this new generation of cars. I think Ferrari had a very, very fast car.

“But Red Bull and Max, they were outstanding. So there was not a fight maybe because Red Bull and Max Verstappen were better than the others. But they didn't have that superior car, because I guess Ferrari is the same, or better.

"It's very well deserved. I think as I said before they were the best team and the best driver by far, so when they win it I don't think is an important thing, it's just they will. If it's here or in Japan, we will see."

Read Also:
Fernando Alonso tries to keep Max Verstappen behind in Hungary.

Fernando Alonso tries to keep Max Verstappen behind in Hungary.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso praised Verstappen’s ability to always be quick from the start of a weekend.

"I think you cannot teach that,” he said. “I think it has to come from yourself. There are drivers that they need more time, they need to study more data, they need all the Friday to analyse and compare with a teammate and slowly make little steps until they are 100%, ready for quali.

“And there are others that they are 100% in FP1. So I think Max is one of those. And has been always like that, from go-karts to now, so it should not be a surprise for anyone."

He also compared himself with Verstappen: "I mean that's probably one, or I consider one, of my strengths. And that's why I stopped F1 in 2018 to try different things because I felt that my career was not progressing just being in F1 10th or 12th every weekend, I wanted to challenge myself in different categories, in different cars every weekend, and try to achieve different titles or race wins.

“I will look with interest tomorrow in FP1, the first five minutes of the session, you will see Max Verstappen will be 2.5 seconds in front of everyone. And then slowly they will come, and then in quali they will be close to him.

“It happens in a way as well as in a small scale also between my team mates sometimes, that on Friday I'm well ahead and then Saturday and Sunday they are getting better and better.

“So ideally for Max or myself or whatever we will love wet sessions in FP1, FP2 FP3, and go into qualifying for the first time in a new track on this!"

Told about Alonso’s comments Verstappen repaid the compliment.

“In F1 you need a bit of luck, and you need to have the luck that you make the right decision and then have a dominant car for a long time,” said the Dutchman.

“Because I mean, obviously, if you would have put Fernando in the cars where other people have won championships with, he would have done the same.

“But that's not how F1 works. At the end of the day, he still won two titles, so I think he's done very well for himself. And he's also a great guy, and a great personality for F1.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel questions whether F1 2022 new rules effort was worth it
Previous article

Vettel questions whether F1 2022 new rules effort was worth it
Next article

Latifi accepts Williams release decision, struggled to adapt to 2022 car

Latifi accepts Williams release decision, struggled to adapt to 2022 car
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap
Formula 1

Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap

Capito: F1 cost cap breach more serious than cheating on track Singapore GP
Formula 1

Capito: F1 cost cap breach more serious than cheating on track

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap

Toto Wolff says that FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem should take a robust stance and show “integrity and leadership” if Formula 1 teams are proven to have busted the 2021 budget cap.

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says it is now an "open secret" in the Formula 1 paddock that one team was "fundamentally massively" over the cost cap last year.

Why a 2021 F1 tactic means Verstappen is unconcerned by Red Bull's poor practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a 2021 F1 tactic means Verstappen is unconcerned by Red Bull's poor practice

With many of the frontrunners enduring disjointed practice sessions ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, it makes interpreting the lap times tricky. But, despite the difficulties for Formula 1 points leader Max Verstappen, there are reasons for him to not feel too disheartened after Friday

Red Bull adamant its F1 cost cap submission was below limit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull adamant its F1 cost cap submission was below limit

Red Bull insists that its Formula 1 cost cap submission last year was within the $145 million limit, despite mounting suggestions the FIA is poised to find it in breach.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Prime

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
10 h
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Prime

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Prime

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Prime

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains Ben Edwards, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car.

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Prime

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.