Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements

shares
comments
AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements
By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 boss Franz Tost believes the team surpassed its achievements with Sebastian Vettel in 2008 last year, marking the best season in its history.

Following the rebranding of the Toro Rosso team, AlphaTauri scored just its second win in its 15-year history when Pierre Gasly claimed a shock victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Read Also:

It was the highlight of a season that featured a number of impressive displays from Gasly in particular, while teammate Daniil Kvyat came close to a podium finish at Imola.

The team ended the year seventh in the constructors’ championship as it recorded its highest points total to date, finishing just 24 points shy of Ferrari.

Gasly’s victory led to comparisons to Toro Rosso’s performance in 2008, when future four-time world champion Vettel raced for the team and became the youngest winner in F1 history at Monza (pictured top).

But Tost - who also oversaw Vettel’s breakout year with Toro Rosso before the German's move to Red Bull - felt 2020’s achievements surpassed what the team did in 2008.

“In 2008, yes it was a fantastic victory with Sebastian in Monza, but we didn’t have so many good finishes like this year,” Tost told Motorsport.com. 

“It wasn’t only the victory in Monza. There were many other good races that we had with the fourth place at Imola, the fifth place in Portimao. We were sixth in Bahrain and in Germany, seventh in Austria, Great Britain and Mugello.

“We didn’t have only one exciting race. We had a lot of very good race results, and this put us plenty ahead of 2008.”

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Tost also hailed the way in which the AlphaTauri team at Faenza had come together through 2020, as well as Gasly’s own step up in form across the season.

“In Faenza, the design team, production, worked really good and are coming together,” Tost said.

“We are getting stronger and stronger in every aspect from the processes, but also from the discipline side and also the track operations worked well. People are coming more and want to get up.

“We have two really good drivers as well. Pierre improved a lot. He has reached a real high level now. And therefore, we could be so successful.

“The car, I must say, worked from the very beginning onwards. The aerodynamic upgrades fortunately brought an advantage and put us forwards. These points together came up to a nice clear picture with success.”

In his first full year back at AlphaTauri, Gasly scored close to three-quarters of the team’s points en route to 10th place in the drivers’ championship.

The Frenchman felt pleased with how consistent he had become across the course of the season, picking up points in all but three races that he finished last year.

“It’s fair to say I’m performing better, I’m a better driver than I was before,” Gasly told Motorsport.com.

“This was also a target for myself, to be more consistent. Obviously you never get the ideal scenario, the ideal balance, the ideal race, strategy, tyre deg, whatever. But just try to be better at reacting to all these factors, and to get a more consistent performance through the season.

“I’m really happy about it, because I think we have had many top 10 finishes, many Q3s as well. In terms of work with the team, I feel like we are really understanding each other well.

“We’ve been really consistently, performing and maximising the performance with the car we have. This was a clear target we set with the team and myself and the people around me to achieve this season.”

Read Also:

Related video

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine

Previous article

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap

Heimgartner joins New Zealand Grand Prix grid
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

Heimgartner joins New Zealand Grand Prix grid

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign

Why you need to read John Barnard’s biography
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why you need to read John Barnard’s biography

Latest news

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress

Trending

1
Super Formula

Yamamoto and Makino set for Super Formula seat swap

2
Other open wheel

Heimgartner joins New Zealand Grand Prix grid

4h
3
IMSA

Herta to race Turner Motorsport BMW M6 in Rolex 24

8h
4
Grand-Am

SCC: SpeedSource announces seven car 2002 campaign

5
Formula 1

Why you need to read John Barnard’s biography

Latest news

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements
Formula 1

AlphaTauri: 2020 success beats Vettel's 2008 achievements

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine
Formula 1

Podcast: What MotoGP team boss Brivio will bring to Alpine

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies
Formula 1

F1 team boss and Ron Dennis backer Tony Vlassopulos dies

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress
Formula 1

Renault says bad days were key to 2020 progress

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability
Formula 1

Stroll: 2020 results answered own questions over F1 capability

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.