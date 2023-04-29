Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc: F1 sprint shootout crash triggered by soft tyre drop-off Next / Russell: Mercedes seeking answers over Q3 quirk with 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

AlphaTauri denies being 'aggressive' over Tost/Mekies announcement

AlphaTauri Formula 1 team principal Franz Tost has dismissed Ferrari's allegations that his squad acted 'aggressively' in announcing he is being replaced by Laurent Mekies.

Jonathan Noble
By:
AlphaTauri denies being 'aggressive' over Tost/Mekies announcement

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, AlphaTauri revealed that Tost would be stepping down at the end of this season, with his Italian outfit to be run by Ferrari sporting director Mekies and new CEO Peter Bayer.

But the announcement of Mekies' recruitment did not go down well at Ferrari, as it was unaware of the development. Its team principal Fred Vasseur said the timing of the press release was "a bit aggressive."

Speaking in Baku on Saturday morning, Tost said that AlphaTauri's hands were forced into making the announcement when it did because the news had already started leaking out – with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reporting it on Tuesday.

"The announcement, to tell you the truth, was not planned to come up now," he explained. "This was planned much later.

"But as you all [journalists are] very professional, there were some leaks in the press. And I didn't want to come here to Baku - it was in the Gazzetta dello Sport, for example, that Laurent will come to us - and to tell all to you, "No, I don't know anything," because it's not the way of how we are working.

"So, we said 'okay, we go out with the press release.' It was planned to do at a later time in the year. But now it's out. And of course, I can imagine that some people are not happy about this."

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Scuderia AlphaTauri

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tost, who is now 67, said he has been thinking for a while about his long-term future in the sport and had communicated long ago to senior executives at Red Bull, including the late Dietrich Mateschitz, that he wanted to step down before he was 70.

"It was my decision," he explained. "It started already two years ago; I discussed it also with Dietrich Mateschitz in those days.

"I'm now 67 years old and when I was younger, I always said to myself, if you're in a leading position, then you should not glue on the seat, you should give this position to younger people, more clever people, creative people, motivated people. And now I'm going to the 70s, it's time to say goodbye.

"I love Formula 1. I like all of you as well. But it's a story which once has to end. And especially now with the solution, with Peter Bayer as CEO and with Laurent Mekies, we have two fantastic people who will replace me. And I think it's the best time to go out from Formula 1."

 

shares
comments

Leclerc: F1 sprint shootout crash triggered by soft tyre drop-off

Russell: Mercedes seeking answers over Q3 quirk with 2023 F1 car
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently Wolff: Verstappen only races Hamilton, not Mercedes, differently

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint after shootout crash

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Latest news

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win Bagnaia raced like a "number one" on his way to Jerez MotoGP win

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Indy IndyCar
Birmingham

IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027 IndyCar to remain racing at Barber until at least 2027

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call

Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday

Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday

NAS NASCAR Cup
Dover

Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday Thunderstorms postpone Dover NASCAR Cup race until Monday

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe