Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / First details of Porsche’s F1 buy-in of Red Bull revealed Next / Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments
Formula 1 / French GP News

How AlphaTauri’s F1 update addressed its biggest weakness

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda have been forced to ride a roller coaster 2022 Formula 1 campaign so far, with their AlphaTauri lacking consistency of performance at different tracks.

By:
, NobleF1
Co-author:
Matt Somerfield
How AlphaTauri’s F1 update addressed its biggest weakness
Listen to this article

The car’s strengths and weaknesses have meant that at circuits including slow and twisty sections, like Monaco and Baku, it has produced the goods. Whereas at high-speed venues, with faster corners, it has struggled a lot more.

The team is aware of this problem and the major update it brought to last weekend’s French Grand Prix was focused on helping the car to work better across all conditions and corners – and not just some specific ones.

As Guillaume Dezoteux, AlphaTauri's head of vehicle performance, said: “This update was mainly around the floor and the entire floor [itself].

“Starting from the inlet, fence geometry, floor edge geometry and diffuser geometry and the bodywork around it. The floor structure underneath the car is completely different and the aim is producing downforce in most of the attitudes the car is taking around the lap.

“In that respect this update is delivering on expectations, so it's an overall gain of load in most of the conditions: low speed, medium speed corners, high roll, low roll.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

The arrival of the new parts did not drastically alter the design DNA of the AT03, and featured no mechanical changes, with the team preferring to bring optimisations of what it already had in place.

The largest of these changes, at least from an aesthetic point of view, came in the form of the Red Bull-style upper sidepod and engine cover shoulder, with a revised geometry used in order to create a larger gulley for the airflow to follow.

This delivers not only a local improvement, but also helps the airflow that’s making its way across the sidepods towards the coke-bottle region, as it will be further protected by the raised sides of the bodywork above.

Alpha Tauri AT03 outer floor fence comparison

Alpha Tauri AT03 outer floor fence comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alpha Tauri AT03 floor comparison

Alpha Tauri AT03 floor comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The team also made changes to its floor, with the geometry and position of the fences in the tunnel's entrance altered, whilst the outer fence has been shortened quite significantly.

This is so that both interact with one another more seamlessly and create a stream of vorticity that helps in managing the wake created by the front tyre that can be damaging to aerodynamic performance.

In order that the edge wing can take advantage of the performance enhancements upstream of it, the team has tweaked its design too. A vertical Gurney has been added to the rear section where it is lifted away from the body of the floor (red arrow, old spec inset).

The team believes that this should help to improve the formation of the floor edge vortex and derive more load from the rear of the floor and diffuser as a consequence.

Alpha Tauri AT03 diffuser comparison

Alpha Tauri AT03 diffuser comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

With that vortex powered up and being sent in the diffuser's direction (above), it has also opted to make a change to the design of the diffuser’s sidewall, deleting the mouse house-shaped cutout (inset, red arrow) and running a full-length lower edge.

This, as described by the team, will help the diffuser to maintain more load and take advantage of the improvements in flow from upstream of it.

While the changes had appeared to make the car feel more ‘sharp’ in Friday practice, its pace fell away on Saturday, and both drivers struggled through qualifying and the race. But Paul Ricard's tricky characteristics, with high temperatures at a front-limited venue, could explain why a number of teams were baffled by their fluctuating form over the weekend.

A much better picture of just what AlphaTauri’s upgrade has brought should be delivered at the medium-speed Hungaroring track this weekend.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

First details of Porsche’s F1 buy-in of Red Bull revealed
Previous article

First details of Porsche’s F1 buy-in of Red Bull revealed
Next article

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments
More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team" French GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team"

Hamilton: "Not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Latest news

2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Hungaroring this weekend for the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the last round of the season before the summer break.

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo message reaffirming F1 future ‘wasn’t a surprise’ to McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo’s statement reaffirming his commitment to remain in Formula 1 with McLaren next year “wasn’t a surprise”, according to team principal Andreas Seidl.

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen "a little anxious" about Haas Hungary F1 update

Kevin Magnussen feels “a little anxious” to see what impact the first major Haas Formula 1 car update of the season has on its performance when it arrives in Hungary.

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments

Yuki Tsunoda believes he has more important things to focus on than controlling moments of in-car anger after recent comments from Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address Prime

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

OPINION: After his French Grand Prix victory and Charles Leclerc’s catastrophic crash, Max Verstappen’s points lead now sits at 63 – the largest it’s been so far in Formula 1 2022. But there’s still one area where he isn’t satisfied, which he needs Red Bull to fix.

Formula 1
18 h
The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight Prime

The 2018 Vettel rut Leclerc must avoid in F1 2022's title fight

OPINION: With a French Grand Prix crash that hampers Ferrari's Formula 1 title credentials even further, Charles Leclerc revived uncomfortable memories for the Scuderia of Sebastian Vettel's 2018 Hockenheim blunder. Leclerc's immediate reaction was markedly different to the German's, and that must continue to be the case going forward if he is to have any chance of toppling Max Verstappen in 2022.

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2022
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Despite the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard often considered a low-key affair, there was action aplenty this weekend which has strongly shaped the ratings. Two maximums are given out and another driver just misses out on a perfect score

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash Prime

The Verstappen fight factors that led to Leclerc's costly crash

The tussle for French Grand Prix victory was bubbling up nicely between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, right up until the Ferrari driver made a critical error which handed his Formula 1 world title rival a straightforward path to win and cement his championship advantage. But even though Leclerc owned up to his mistake, how the race unfolded at the front set his costly crash in motion

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2022
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2022
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.