AlphaTauri finds answers to Tsunoda's crabbing F1 car in Baku
AlphaTauri has uncovered what really happened with Yuki Tsunoda’s bizarre crabbing car in Formula 1’s Baku sprint race, as investigations concluded its suspension broke coming out of the pits.
Tsunoda was forced to retire from the Saturday race in Azerbaijan after a strange opening two laps to the sprint.
The Japanese brushed the wall on the opening lap after clashing with team-mate Nyck de Vries and, as he returned to the pits, his right rear tyre flew off the rim, briefly rolling down the track.
Having made it back to the pits for a change of tyres, Tsunoda then faced fresh drama when he returned to the race, as he found his right rear wheel and suspension were out of kilter.
His car crabbed its way slowly around the lap before he came into the pits to retire.
AlphaTauri was fined by the FIA for an unsafe release after the governing body felt that the team could have done more to check the car was safe before releasing it.
However, AlphaTauri's own investigations this week have concluded that the suspension was intact when the car left the pits, and that a rear track rod failed only as load was put through it on the right-hander of the pit exit.
Speaking to Motorsport.com ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, AlphaTauri's head of vehicle performance Guillaume Dezoteux explained that the analysis afterwards painted a slightly different picture to what it felt had happened on the day.
"We did a lot of investigation on the sprint race," he said. "And actually, when Yuki stopped, the car wasn't damaged and was safe to release.
"We have seen that the rear right suspension failed at the pit exit, and then the car ended up like you saw on TV with the three wheels."
Yuki Tsunoda, Scuderia AlphaTauri
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Dezoteux explained that mechanics did conduct a thorough check of the suspension during the pitstop and found nothing wrong, which was confirmed from the data afterwards.
"In the pitstop, we did have a look," he said. "We couldn't see any damage and we saw in the data and in the video footage that this [the suspension breaking] only happened later.
"There was no motion nor degree of freedom of the rear suspension at the time, hence we decided to send out the car.
"That was a bit of a relief, for sure for us, because it's always difficult to manage live this kind of situation. And we were happy to see that, in the end, we were able to make the judgment call as it was never our intention to send it out on three wheels."
Team progress
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri has had a difficult start to the season, but has started to make some progress – with Tsunoda getting into Q3 in Baku and bringing home a top-10 finish.
Dezoteux said that the characteristics of the Azerbaijan track played to his team's 2023 car, which could also bode well for its chances in Miami.
"It is a track layout that favours good power unit performance and an [aero] efficient package," he said. "There is not a very high aero load sensitivity there, and that helped us.
"We have a good mechanical grip and, on the set-up side, we went for a car quite compliant and easier to drive for the drivers to try to help them quickly ramp up in this track.
"That paid off with Yuki, but it was difficult for Nyck because there was a very small amount of free practice and the few laps you get, everything is aimed at going into qualifying."
Related video
Alonso backs FIA's move to shorten DRS zones for F1 Miami GP
Russell: Baku "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement Tsunoda clash with de Vries led to Baku F1 sprint race retirement
Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism
Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism Tsunoda: "No negative energy" at AlphaTauri F1 despite Tost criticism
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential
How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness
How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness How AlphaTauri F1 floor updates helped address a core weakness
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car
Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car Tost: I don’t trust AlphaTauri engineers after underperforming F1 car
Latest news
Formula E qualifying for Monaco E-Prix of "zero" importance, says Evans
Formula E qualifying for Monaco E-Prix of "zero" importance, says Evans Formula E qualifying for Monaco E-Prix of "zero" importance, says Evans
Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed
Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed
Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits
Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits Perez sure he can carry form on non-street F1 circuits
Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round
Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round Injured Bastianini replaced by Petrucci for French MotoGP round
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.