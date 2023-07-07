Subscribe
Previous / F1 drivers welcome FIA’s wet weather wheel arch test Next / F1 live: British GP practice as it happened
Formula 1 / British GP News

AlphaTauri reveals heavily revised F1 car for British GP

AlphaTauri has revealed a radically updated car with a new floor, suspension and rear wing for the 2023 British Grand Prix as it works to revive its Formula 1 fortunes.

Matt Kew
By:
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

The Red Bull sister squad currently props up the constructors' standings on two points, versus the haul of five for next-placed outfit Williams. This follows a ninth-place finish in 2022.

This poor adjustment to the ground-effect rules change led new Red Bull management to consider a total sale of the Faenza-based team. However, it has finally resolved to rebrand AlphaTauri, concentrate its operation in Bicester and share more technology with defending champion Red Bull.

Ahead of that shake-up for 2024, AlphaTauri will sport a heavily upgraded AT04 car for this weekend's Silverstone round. It has submitted to the FIA no fewer than eight key changes.

Three concern an overhaul of the floor design. A raised leading edge will work to lower local pressure to improve the effectiveness of the ground-effects seal to increase downforce.

AlphaTauri adds: "Compared to previous floor edges, the new geometry modifies the rearward part of the floor edge wing and extends it inboard at its rearward extremity with a cut-out in the floor edge to suit."

This will combine with revised fences and tweaked geometry to generate stronger vorticity from fence-shedding edges to further increase load.

Meanwhile, the vertical sidewalls on the diffuser have been modified to increase outwash and reduce how much the wake from the rear tyres interrupts the airflow.

The maximum width of the engine cover bodywork has been increased. This, according to the team "generates higher static pressure, which reduces the extent to which front wheel wake losses impinge onto the bodywork with yaw and steer. This generates more load from the floor edge due to improved onset flow quality."

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

Photo by: Matt Kew

An extra winglet has been added behind the rearmost top wishbone of the rear suspension to marginally increase the load generated by the brake duct assembly.

The medium downforce-specification rear wing has also undergone a redesign to become more elliptical so that the airflow load is concentrated down the middle of the component to take the emphasis away from the outboard sections.

Although AlphaTauri does not expect overall downforce to increase from this revision, it hopes for reduced drag to improve straight-line efficiency and top speed.

The flap from the beam wing has been removed altogether to further help with this reduction in drag.

Read Also:

These AlphaTauri changes are the most sweeping of its season so far. They also follow the departure of head of aerodynamics Dickon Balmforth.

His exit came amid outgoing team principal Franz Tost saying the "person I didn't trust anymore is out" after the Austrian blasted his engineers earlier in the year.

shares
comments

F1 drivers welcome FIA’s wet weather wheel arch test

F1 live: British GP practice as it happened
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Formula 1
British GP

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Tsunoda reckons AlphaTauri F1 upgrades not working

Tsunoda reckons AlphaTauri F1 upgrades not working

Formula 1
British GP

Tsunoda reckons AlphaTauri F1 upgrades not working Tsunoda reckons AlphaTauri F1 upgrades not working

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

AlphaTauri More from
AlphaTauri
AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

Formula 1

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

Magnussen and de Vries to start F1 Austrian GP from pitlane

Magnussen and de Vries to start F1 Austrian GP from pitlane

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Magnussen and de Vries to start F1 Austrian GP from pitlane Magnussen and de Vries to start F1 Austrian GP from pitlane

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Latest news

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres

Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

SUPC Supercars
Townsville

Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars Wind tunnel testing next step for Supercars

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

DTM DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts

Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe