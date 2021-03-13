Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs" Next / Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain

By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 boss Franz Tost has confirmed that his entire team has taken advantage of the Bahrain's government's offer of COVID-19 vaccinations for visitors.

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain

The long gap between arrival for this week's testing and departure after the Bahrain GP on March 28 race has created a window that allows F1 personnel to receive the necessary two vaccinations within the required timescale.

The offer is available to all visitors to the country, and not just those coming for the race.

Over the winter, senior personnel, including new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, indicated that it would be wrong for people who work in the sport to be seen jumping the queue for a vaccine in their home countries.

Read Also:

Following Bahrain's announcement, the F1 organisation indicated that its own travelling staff would not be taking advantage of the opportunity.

However, teams and drivers have decided to get vaccinated, with those based in EU encouraged by the slow roll out in their countries.

"All the team members from Scuderia AlphaTauri have been vaccinated on Tuesday," said Tost.

"We will stay one or two days longer after the race for the second vaccination, because health as you know is the most important factor.

"Me as a team principal, I'm responsible for the health of the people, and therefore we did this vaccination, and I say many, many thanks to Bahrain that they offered us this possibility.

"In Europe, I don't know how long we wait to be vaccinated, especially in Austria and Italy and so on. Therefore, we are more than happy."

British-based teams Aston Martin and Alpine said that they had left the choice to each team member.

"We decided to leave it up to the individuals," said Aston boss Otmar Szafnauer. "But like Franz said, it was a very kind offer by the Bahrainis.

"So we left it, it was an individual choice, and because of it, I haven't asked which individuals opted in or out. I can happily say that I'm so old, I was vaccinated in the UK!"

"Similar, we haven't set any policies," said Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski. "We as a team, we've just left it to the individuals to decide what they wanted to do."

On Friday Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz both said that they had take advantage of Bahrain's offer.

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

Previous article

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

Next article

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

7h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

22h
3
Formula 1

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

1h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

5
Formula 1

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

5h
Latest news
Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race
Formula 1

Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race

3m
Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Formula 1

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

1h
AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain
Formula 1

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain

1h
Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"
Formula 1

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

1h
F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility
Formula 1

F1 planning free or discounted tickets to improve accessibility

3h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
19h

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
21h

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
23h

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set to share Mercedes F1 reserve drivers again

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
14h
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Trending Today

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 17, 'Jungle' Jim Liberman

Phillip Island S5000: Macrow dominates opener
Video Inside
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Race report

Phillip Island S5000: Macrow dominates opener

Latest news

Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: 2021 Ferrari showing "promising signs"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.