Subscribe
Previous / How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival Next / F1 will avoid sunshine tyre tricks if tyre blanket ban happens
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Alpine admits it needs to improve communication after F1 team orders row

Alpine has admitted that it must do a better job in communicating with its drivers, after the team orders fallout from Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Pierre Gasly was left angry after the Suzuka race, having been told on the final lap to slow down and let team-mate Esteban Ocon through to take ninth place.

Alpine had put in the request because it had swapped its drivers around in a bid to see if Gasly could close down and chase Fernando Alonso, who was running ahead of them on the road.

Gasly was upset at the late position switch because he felt the situation was unnecessary and that there had been no mention of it happening beforehand.

Interim team principal Bruno Famin has completed a deeper dive into the circumstances of what happened and has accepted that the pitwall could have done a better job in making things clearer to Gasly.

However, he stands by the decisions that were made that day because he says the focus is always on trying to help the team overall.

"Our priority, first and foremost, is to score as many points as possible at any given race weekend," he said ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

"We saw the opportunity for Pierre, with fresher tyres, to try to fight for eighth place. We had to try.

"Our communication with him may not have been optimal and in the future we will make sure that it is. Both drivers are clearly motivated for success and maximising the team result and I'm happy this is the case."

Gasly is more philosophical about what happened now too, having sat down and discussed events with the team after the race.

"Sometimes emotions do spill over and, of course, as a driver I want to push to the limit and achieve the best result possible," he said.

"I was definitely frustrated in the aftermath, but as a team we were able to discuss the strategy and execution. And what is most important is to maximise the overall team result at any given weekend."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Qualifying target

Alpine was left battling for the lower points position in Japan because it was recovering from lowly grid positions, with both Gasly and Ocon having been knocked out in Q2.

The team thinks it needs to focus more on improving its single-lap pace if it is to capitalise on the strong form it thinks its A523 car has.

Gasly said: "While we came away with a strong outcome, we again did not maximise our single-lap pace on Saturday and that meant we exited in Q2.

"It's something we must work on as we need to benefit from a better starting position to give ourselves the best chance on Sundays."

Read Also:

Famin added: "We recovered from both cars exiting Q2 on Saturday and converted tough starting spots into double points. Esteban was caught up in a start melee and that is common when you start in the middle of the grid.

"While he did a good job to climb back to the points, we must do a better job and strive to have both cars in Q3 to be better placed on the grid and avoid these types of incidents."

shares
comments

Related video

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

F1 will avoid sunshine tyre tricks if tyre blanket ban happens
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc: Ferrari 2024 F1 car promise outweighs any depression over Red Bull form

Leclerc: Ferrari 2024 F1 car promise outweighs any depression over Red Bull form

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Leclerc: Ferrari 2024 F1 car promise outweighs any depression over Red Bull form Leclerc: Ferrari 2024 F1 car promise outweighs any depression over Red Bull form

Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer”

Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer”

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer” Tsunoda labels revised Qatar F1 track kerbs a “floor destroyer”

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team Ocon: Tough love from de Meo address has fired up Alpine F1 team

Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022

Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022

Formula 1

Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022 Alpine F1 team made profit of £26.2m in 2022

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties Illness sidelines Crompton from Bathurst 1000 TV duties

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice Bathurst 1000: Kostecki dominates pre-qualifying practice

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two Bathurst 1000: Payne leads Grove Racing practice one-two

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Homestead

Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade Ryan Newman to make first NASCAR Xfinity start in over a decade

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe