Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide Next / Russell's helmet broke F1 headrest after gravel trap battering
Formula 1 News

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri

The Alpine Formula 1 team has agreed to end its contract with Oscar Piastri, allowing the Australian to make an early start his relationship with McLaren.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri
Listen to this article

The two teams have been discussing Piastri's contractual situation since he was announced as a 2023 McLaren driver in the summer.

Given the animosity surrounding Piastri's move to the Woking outfit, Alpine initially appeared reluctant to do anything that might help him get a head-start with his new team, with discussions dragging on for several weeks

However, the first sign that there had been progress came when it emerged that Piastri recently spent two days at Paul Ricard at the wheel of last year's MCL35M, the car previously used to give some initial F1 mileage to Colton Herta, Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward.

McLaren has thus far given no details of the Paul Ricard test, other than simply confirming that it took place.

A final agreement with Alpine to formally release Piastri before the end of the calendar year has now been reached and he is set to make his first public appearance with McLaren in the current MCL36 at the young driver test on the Tuesday after the Abu Dhabi GP.

It's understood that he won't be taking part in FP1 on the Abu Dhabi race weekend, as that falls within this racing season.

In any case, McLaren has a previous commitment to run O'Ward in that session, having given Palou an outing in Austin.

Alex Palou, McLaren MCL36

Alex Palou, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer confirmed to Motorsport.com that a deal had been reached, and that Piastri was free to take part in the Abu Dhabi test.

"There was a negotiation on an agreement as to how to part ways," said Szafnauer.

"We're drawing a line under it. Once this season ends, he's free to go and do whatever he wants to do."

Asked about the Paul Ricard test he said: "All that was part of it."

Szafnauer and McLaren boss Andreas Seidl are expected to comment further on the Piastri situation in Saturday's FIA press conference in Brazil.

As previously reported Piastri won't be the only driver sampling his new team at the combined Abu Dhabi rookie and tyre test, with Fernando Alonso set to drive for Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly at Alpine, and Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

shares
comments

Related video

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide
Previous article

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide
Next article

Russell's helmet broke F1 headrest after gravel trap battering

Russell's helmet broke F1 headrest after gravel trap battering
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move
Formula 1

Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull programme for Carlin F2 move

Vettel "at peace" ahead of final F1 starts before retirement São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Vettel "at peace" ahead of final F1 starts before retirement

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

More from
Oscar Piastri
McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season
Formula 1

McLaren expects Alpine to keep Piastri until end of F1 season

Why Alpine still feels burned by Piastri despite its own mistakes Italian GP
Formula 1

Why Alpine still feels burned by Piastri despite its own mistakes

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Norris: Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren teammate Ricciardo

Palou: "Insane" F1 car "capable of more than I thought it was" United States GP
Formula 1

Palou: "Insane" F1 car "capable of more than I thought it was"

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Latest news

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Indonesia WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea in Superpole race

Toprak Razgatlioglu fended off a stiff challenge from Jonathan Rea to pick up another World Superbike victory in Sunday morning's Superpole race at Mandalika, as points leader Alvaro Bautista could only manage fourth.

WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture
WRC WRC

WRC Japan: Neuville on course for victory after Evans puncture

Thierry Neuville is on course to head a Hyundai 1-2 at Rally Japan after Toyota’s Elfyn Evans suffered a puncture that effectively ended his World Rally Championship victory hopes.

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather
TCR Australia TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Title all but decided by wild weather

Tony D'Alberto has one hand on the TCR Australia title thanks to the second Bathurst International race being washed out.

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed F1 penalty for Ocon clash as boss slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 teammate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1 Prime

The 2022 rule change result that should worry F1

OPINION: As the first season of Formula 1’s new car design era heads to its conclusion in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the full scale of the rule revamp’s impact on the competitive order has been laid down. This shows a less-discussed element is still lurking and it’s something the championship will find hard to address

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2022
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.