Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time

Alpine Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer will continue to let Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon race each other as long as they don’t lose time while doing so.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time
Listen to this article

The pair traded places several times during a fraught battle in the early stages of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Szafnauer, who at one point was pictured on the pit wall with his head in his hands, admits that his main concern was that the pink cars were losing ground to those behind.

Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen were both able to join the battle, and as the former got closer Ocon was told to "hold station" in an effort to allow both Alpines to stay clear of the Alfa. The Frenchman was also asked to lift and coast to bring temperatures down.

However, shortly after the order was delivered, Bottas got ahead of Ocon to split the Alpines. Ocon eventually got back ahead of the Alfa, when Bottas had to pit with a temperature issue.

Ocon finished in sixth place, having fended off Lando Norris on the last lap, while Alonso retired with a loss of drive.

"It's a high-speed track here, the walls are close," said Szafnauer of the internal battle. "But look, they did exactly what we talked about before the race. And it was good for everybody. As it turned out had Fernando not stopped on track, we would have been sixth and seventh.

"And we would have given the fans, and we did give the fans, a bit of a show. And I think that's what it's about. You've got to let them race.

"It was clean, it's what the fans want to see. And we told them at the beginning we'll allow them to race. I mean, the only reason I did this [head in hands] was we were losing a little bit more time than I anticipated.

"And that's I think a little bit because the track specific stuff here, and a little bit because the cars can follow each other easier now, which was the aim of the new regulations.

"If you can follow easier, you can start overtaking each other, one lap after the next. So we've got to see how Melbourne goes, and then adjust."

Szafnauer said that the team will now have to factor in any potential time loss to those behind when allowing its drivers to battle.

"The only thing we've got to do is now assess what DRS does with these cars, because you can follow a lot closer," he said. "Before it was really easy to break the DRS train, and then off you went. So we just have to assess that."

Regarding the way Bottas joined the fight, he added: "That's exactly what we've got to look at, losing time only because it was so easy to continue to overtake here. And I think that's something new.

"When do we tell them to not start overtaking each other? Because it does cost you time. So that is exactly the trade-off."

Read Also:

Szafnauer, who experienced several controversial teammate collisions when at Force India and Racing Point, conceded that there could be other situations where the drivers are asked to hold station in order to maximise team points.

"In all my time in F1, when I was in a position to be able to tell the drivers what to do, if at the end of the race 10 laps to go, even 15 laps to go, there is no value in swapping the two, meaning you can't catch the guy in front of you, and nobody behind you can catch the two of you, you hold station.

"But that's really hard to do at the beginning of the race, because you can't predict what's going to happen. But towards the end of the race if there's 10 laps, 15 laps, 20 laps to go, it is about maximising the team points. And if holds station means maximise the team points, that's what we'll do."

Asked if the let them race philosophy would changed if the drivers collided he said: "Luckily, they didn't. And that's a hypothetical thing. I mean, a lot of things could happen in the future that I can't predict. And like I've said before, if I could predict the future I'd be in Vegas now."

shares
comments

Related video

Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return
Previous article

Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Alonso: Alpine F1 pace better than early season results indicate Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine F1 pace better than early season results indicate

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Prime
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Latest news

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Ocon can race each other if they don’t lose time

Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi promises F1 all assurances it needs for 2023 return

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

When is the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix? Date, track information and more

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: F1 safety car block on Sainz "done in all fairness"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle Prime

The hare and tortoise dilemma at the heart of F1’s 2022 team battle

The start to the 2022 Formula 1 season has been thrilling, as Ferrari and Red Bull battled for dominance in cars that are more or less matched - but are achieving the laptime in different ways. But, how teams approach development under the new cost cap rules will play a key factor in the title battle going forward

Formula 1
14 h
Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

OPINION: From having no races in America between 2007 and 2012, Formula 1 will now boast three Stateside contests in 2023 when Las Vegas returns to the calendar with a Saturday night race slated for a November slot. It's a big moment for F1, as it shows just how far it has come under the ownership of Liberty Media

Formula 1
16 h
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Prime

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 30, 2022
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.