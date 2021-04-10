Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
245 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams Next / Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Alpine wants to understand why its Formula 1 car is seemingly less competitive in hot conditions after it “scared” itself in the Bahrain afternoon sessions last month.

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

Alpine failed to score any points in its first grand prix since the rebrand of Renault’s works operation as it failed to take the fight to its upper-midfield rivals from 2020.

Esteban Ocon spent the majority of the race outside of the points after dropping out in Q1 and was hit by Sebastian Vettel in the closing stages. Teammate Fernando Alonso qualified ninth, and was on the fringes of the points before a brake issue forced him to retire after 32 laps.

Alpine found that the performance of its car fell below expectations in the warmer sessions in Bahrain, suggesting the team has some heat sensitivity to combat with the A521.

“It's fair to say we're less happy with the car in the hot sessions,” Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski explained. “FP3 [in Bahrain] was a bit more difficult for us, and we got back to a level of competitiveness that is more representative in the evening sessions, so FP2 and qualifying.

“The temperature has been quite extreme. It was hotter than during the test. I sat on the pit wall in the beginning of FP3 and it was 38ºC, I think 47-48ºC track temperature. That's way hotter than it was two weeks before at the test.

“Obviously they're the same for everyone, but you will have different cars reacting differently to these conditions. We scared ourselves a little bit, it's fair to say, on Friday morning. We were looking a bit uncompetitive and it's good to get back to somewhere a bit more competitive.

“We're still a bit short of two-or-three-tenths to actually be fighting with the people we aim to fight with.”

Read Also:

Alpine is planning to bring a “pretty decent” upgrade package to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola next weekend in a bid to find performance and rejoin the fight with the other midfield teams.

Although Budkowski did not anticipate the hot-weather issue rearing its head again at the upcoming European races due to the springtime conditions, he hoped it would be resolved by the time the summer events come around.

“We have a bit of homework on understanding why we're seemingly less competitive in the hot sessions than in the evening sessions [in Bahrain],” Budkowski said.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem in Imola or Portugal, but could become a thing again in the summer months.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Previous article

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

Next article

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

3
NHRA

Englishtown shuts down drag racing operations with immediate effect

4
NASCAR Cup

Watkins Glen: Scott Pruett No. 41 preview

5
NASCAR Cup

Rebranded Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series revealed

Latest news
Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

1h
Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

1h
Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

1h
The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race
Formula 1

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race

5h
Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc
Formula 1

Sainz’s Ferrari euphoria "contagious" for team, says Leclerc

5h
Latest videos
How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd
Formula 1 / Breaking news

British GP backs vaccine passports in bid for capacity crowd

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Alpine
Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine won't let Alonso/Ocon rivalry get out of hand – Prost

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
10h
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Englishtown shuts down drag racing operations with immediate effect
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

Englishtown shuts down drag racing operations with immediate effect

Watkins Glen: Scott Pruett No. 41 preview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Watkins Glen: Scott Pruett No. 41 preview

Rebranded Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series revealed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Rebranded Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series revealed

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kenny Bernstein Race to Benefit U.S. Olympic Team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kenny Bernstein Race to Benefit U.S. Olympic Team

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

UN issues damning report on Indonesian venue set to host MotoGP

Latest news

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Albon: Reserve duties will play bigger role than DTM in F1 return

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.