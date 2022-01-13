Alpine F1 team announces Budkowski departure

Late last season Budkowski was linked with a possible role at Aston Martin, and the recent departure of team principal Otmar Szafnauer has opened up a potential opportunity at the Silverstone outfit.

Szafnauer’s name has also been mentioned in connection with Alpine in what would be a straight swap of two of the sport’s key figures.

Budkowski joined the then Renault team in 2018 in a surprise move from the FIA. He in effect served as number two to former team principal Cyril Abiteboul until the end of the 2020 season.

After the transition to the Alpine brand Budkowski worked alongside new racing director Davide Brivio in 2020, with both men overseen by Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, who was the link to the Renault top management.

The team says that “Rossi will temporarily ensure the team’s management to allow everyone to focus on the next season’s preparation,” indicating that a more permanent new structure will be announced soon.

“I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team’s results over the last four years,” said Rossi.

“The team is fully focused on getting the car ready for the first race in Bahrain and deliver a step beyond in performance.”

“I truly enjoyed being part of the leadership team of Renault then Alpine F1 Team,” said Budkowski. “Working with such a talented and dedicated group of people. I will be watching the team’s progress fondly in the seasons to come.”

Budkowski worked in aerodynamic roles at Prost, Ferrari and McLaren, becoming head of aerodynamics at the latter in 2012.

He joined the FIA in October 2014, and like fellow former F1 engineer Laurent Mekies he was being groomed to eventually take over some of Charlie Whiting’s responsibilities.

He became the FIA’s F1 technical and sporting co-ordinator in April 2015, and head of the F1 technical department in January 2017. However, frustrated by an apparent lack of opportunities to progress he decided to return to a team role with Renault the following year.