Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel still giving "everything I have" to help Aston prepare for F1 2023 Next / Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races
Formula 1 News

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag

Alpine believes its protest of Fernando Alonso’s penalty in Austin helped draw a “line in the sand” for using the black-and-orange flag in Formula 1 for minor damage.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag
Listen to this article

Alonso initially lost his seventh-place finish in the United States Grand Prix after Haas successfully lodged a protest claiming his car was unsafe due to a missing rear view mirror, caused by the crash with Lance Stroll.

The resulting 30-second penalty dropped the Spaniard to 15th, but Alpine lodged a counter-protest on the grounds Haas had submitted its initial protest too late.

The stewards ultimately ruled in Alpine's favour, ensuring Alonso regained P7 in Austin, but the case led to talks over the use of the black-and-orange flag in F1 for minor damage.

Haas initially lodged the protest in a bid for consistency, having been forced to pit three times this season due to a loose front wing endplate that it claimed was still safe.

Alpine sporting director Alan Permane welcomed the FIA's ruling and said he was encouraged by talks over what would be considered enough damage to warrant intervention.

"We had some very positive discussions yesterday with the FIA technical department, and I think they agreed that things have gone a little bit too far," said Permane.

"I don't think anyone, maybe apart from Haas, felt that having a mirror knocked off in an accident that wasn't your fault. And then that drive Fernando did, he should have kept that seventh place.

"I think from here onwards, small damages like a mirror, like from-wing endplate, if it's non-structural, like a brake duct, something like that, will not be considered to be a black-and-orange flag offence.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, collides with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, collides with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"This is still ongoing. I'm sure at the Technical Advisory Committee and the Sporting Advisory Committee, those levels will discuss it more, but a little bit of line in the sand has been drawn.

"Hopefully there'll be better racing because of it."

Permane said that FIA technical chiefs Jo Bauer and Nikolas Tombazis had specifically said that a black-and-orange flag would no longer be used for a missing wing mirror, something he said was "sensible place."

Motorsport.com reported last week that the FIA is set to reduce the amount it uses the black-and-orange flag in races, placing the onus on teams to ensure their cars are running in a safe manner.

This came after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem requested a review into the use of the black-and-orange flag in the wake of the Alonso incident and the subsequent protests.

There was some confusion over the action lodged by both Haas and Alpine after the race, including concerns raised by the FIA stewards about race control's actions.

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost felt the action was "not managed in the best possible way" and "a little bit too chaotic", but he hoped the teams could work with race control to better define what should be considered enough damage to make a car unsafe.

"I hope that we will not face this anymore in the future," said Tost. "I think that also the FIA has to be a little bit more friendly to the teams."

He added: "I think that also the teams have to work together very closely with the FIA to sort out whether it's dangerous to drive this car, and safety is not any more respected and guaranteed."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel still giving "everything I have" to help Aston prepare for F1 2023
Previous article

Vettel still giving "everything I have" to help Aston prepare for F1 2023
Next article

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races

Horner: Red Bull spoke to Norris "a couple of times" about F1 seat
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull spoke to Norris "a couple of times" about F1 seat

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Honda feels SUPER GT title battle was lost at Sugo
Super GT Super GT

Honda feels SUPER GT title battle was lost at Sugo

Honda has pinpointed September's rain-affected SUPER GT race at Sugo as the decisive moment in this year's title battle after losing out to Nissan.

Supercars, S5000 among cars banned for p-platers
General General

Supercars, S5000 among cars banned for p-platers

Motorsport Australia has announced new rules for provisional circuit racing licences that prohibits high-powered cars such as Supercars.

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive
Supercars Supercars

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive

A new Supercars reality TV show, based on the incredibly popular Driver to Survive series, is in the works.

Subaru explains dismal end to SUPER GT title defence
Super GT Super GT

Subaru explains dismal end to SUPER GT title defence

Subaru has revealed that a problem with its BRZ's anti-lag system was behind a dismal final race of Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi's SUPER GT title defence.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be Prime

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment? Prime

Can home hero Perez provide Mexico's latest magic F1 moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Prime

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Prime

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Prime

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.