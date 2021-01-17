Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine officially names Brivio as F1 racing director

shares
comments
Alpine officially names Brivio as F1 racing director
By:

Alpine has confirmed that former Suzuki MotoGP team manager Davide Brivio will join its Formula 1 squad this year.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, Brivio has chosen to call time on a lengthy career in motorcycle racing to make the switch to F1.

Brivio will become Alpine’s racing director, and will report directly to the French sportscar manufacturer’s CEO Laurent Rossi.

The Italian’s appointment comes as part of a management reshuffle at the renamed Alpine squad, following the surprise departure of team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

Alpine has not yet announced who will replace Abiteboul, but it is widely expected that executive director Marcin Budkowski will take the role.

Brivio’s move to Alpine has been engineered by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, who is pushing hard to reinvigorate the French car manufacturer’s many brands.

De Meo and Brivio got to know each other at the Yamaha MotoGP team, where Brivio was team manager from 2002 until 2010.

Fiat was title sponsor of the team from 2007 to 2010, when de Meo was the Italian car manufacturer’s chief marketing officer.

Speaking about his decision to move to F1 earlier this month, Brivio said that it had not been an easy call to make.

A new professional challenge and opportunity suddenly came to me and in the end I decided to take it,” he said. “It has been a difficult decision.

The hardest part will be to leave this fabulous group of people, whom I started this project with when Suzuki rejoined the championship. And it’s hard to say goodbye also to all the people who have arrived over the years to create this great team.

I feel sad from this point of view, but at the same time I feel a lot of motivation for this new challenge - which was the key when I had to decide between renewing my contract with Suzuki or starting a completely new experience.”

Brivio most recently helped Suzuki win its first 500cc/MotoGP championship title in 20 years, having previously enjoyed a lengthy spell with Japanese bike manufacturer Yamaha.

As part of its rebranding Alpine will race with an all-new livery this year, and will have Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon on board.

New Williams owner wants to keep team's 'family feel'

Previous article

New Williams owner wants to keep team's 'family feel'
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Former Winners of Daytona 24 Hour Race 1962-98
GT GT / News

Former Winners of Daytona 24 Hour Race 1962-98

Lost F1 tracks: The madness of Montjuic Park
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Lost F1 tracks: The madness of Montjuic Park

Former Mercedes boss Hubbert dies aged 81
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Former Mercedes boss Hubbert dies aged 81

Analysis: Why 4WD is on Formula 1's agenda
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Analysis: Why 4WD is on Formula 1's agenda

Latest news

Alpine officially names Brivio as F1 racing director
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine officially names Brivio as F1 racing director

New Williams owner wants to keep team's 'family feel'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Williams owner wants to keep team's 'family feel'

The great F1 duel that will be recreated in the 2021 midfield Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The great F1 duel that will be recreated in the 2021 midfield

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
NASCAR Cup

Where are they now? Brett Bodine's post-racing career

4
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

5
GT

Former Winners of Daytona 24 Hour Race 1962-98

Latest news

Alpine officially names Brivio as F1 racing director
Formula 1

Alpine officially names Brivio as F1 racing director

New Williams owner wants to keep team's 'family feel'
Formula 1

New Williams owner wants to keep team's 'family feel'

The great F1 duel that will be recreated in the 2021 midfield
Formula 1

The great F1 duel that will be recreated in the 2021 midfield

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021
Formula 1

Revealed: What Ferrari is changing on its engine for F1 2021

Sainz recalls first Ferrari contact: "I tried not to believe it"
Formula 1

Sainz recalls first Ferrari contact: "I tried not to believe it"

Latest videos

How Tech Updates Fuelled F1's Intense Midfield Battle 06:54
Formula 1
Jan 13, 2021

How Tech Updates Fuelled F1's Intense Midfield Battle

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 1991 05:17
Formula 1
Jan 13, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 1991

What Abiteboul's Exit Means for Alpine F1's Future 07:56
Formula 1
Jan 12, 2021

What Abiteboul's Exit Means for Alpine F1's Future

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.