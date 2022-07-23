Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / French GP News

Alpine confident Alonso, Piastri will be on ’23 F1 grid, will only loan Piastri

Alpine boss Laurent Rossi is confident both Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri will be on the Formula 1 grid in 2023, but he will only consider loaning Piastri out.

Luke Smith
By:
Alpine is currently weighing up its driver options for next year as two-time world champion Alonso comes to the end of his contract, while reigning F2 champion and current reserve driver Piastri aims to step up to F1.

Piastri has been tipped to join Williams on loan for next year, replacing Nicholas Latifi, but Alpine is yet to make any announcement regarding the Australian’s future, leading to growing speculation in the F1 paddock of possible twists in silly season.

Speaking on Saturday at Paul Ricard, Alpine CEO Rossi said the team was working on both drivers’ futures to ensure they found seats for next season.

“Well Fernando, his contract is over this year, so obviously we’re discussing with him,” Rossi said.

“We’re making and building scenarios for him and Oscar, as I’m sure you would ask me. The idea is that the two of them are worthy drivers, and we would love them to drive next year.”

Asked if he thought both would be on the grid in 2023, Rossi replied: “I think so.” But he refused to expand on the details about where he thought they would drive.

Rossi added that his confidence of having both Alonso and Piastri on the grid next year was because the deals being explored were “very plausible, very sensible and that we imagine would satisfy both drivers.”

But he made clear that Alpine would not consider releasing Piastri entirely from its programme, and that any deal for him to race in F1 for another team would only be a loan agreement.

“I’d be open to loan Oscar out to a team as long as I get him back,” Rossi said.

“We’ve invested heavily in Oscar, we believe in him, that is why he is our reserve driver. He’s a very promising talent, we would love to fulfil this talent in the team.

“A loan like many other drivers starting in a team to learn the tricks, and then coming back to us would be a good scenario.”

Williams F1 chief Jost Capito said the team had “various options” to explore for its line-up next year, and that he would be open to having a driver on loan if it worked for the team.

“I think if that’s best for us, then we would consider that,” Capito said.

“If we would have another better solution, then we would go for the better solution.”

