Subscribe
Previous / The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge Next / Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend

Otmar Szafnauer says his Alpine team still doesn't know how competitive its 2023 Formula 1 car is after both drivers saw their Bahrain Grand Prix weekends derailed.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Alpine "doesn't know true pace" after troubled Bahrain F1 weekend
Listen to this article

Alpine's form was one of the main question marks after pre-season testing, in which it didn't set fast times on Pirelli's softest compounds.

But the race weekend revealed only a glimpse about Alpine's true place in the pecking order as both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly ran into issues.

Ocon qualified ninth but then faced three time penalties in the race before he retired.

Gasly started last after making a mistake in Q1 on an aggressive set-up, but then he excelled in the race by moving up the order to ninth.

Ocon's qualifying pace and Gasly's race-day comeback both highlighted Alpine's potential, but team principal Szafnauer is still in the dark on what it can achieve when it executes a clean weekend.

"We still don't know its true pace because of some of the operational things that happened in the race," Szafnauer said.

"Esteban had all of his issues that we talked about, Pierre was stuck in 19th for quite some time at the beginning.

"I'm looking at lap times and if you ever watch a race between the guys up front and the guys at the back, [in the same car] you can be two seconds a lap different just because of where you're racing.

"So, I still don't know where we are relative just because we're out of position with one car and the other car had the problems we talked about. I don't think we're far off."

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Gasly's strong final stint on the soft tyres, in which he almost caught Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas ahead of him, has suggested that Alpine was the fifth-quickest car in Bahrain.

Having been leapfrogged by Aston Martin compared to last year, Szafnauer says its main goal is to "outdevelop" it as it still aims to hang on to fourth.

But even in the short term he's confident the Enstone team will score "plenty of points" just by executing clean weekends.

"I think we were about 16 seconds behind Bottas at that point, and we caught him but couldn't overtake in the end. So I think that stint worked well," Szafnauer said.

"Looking at it from an optimistic standpoint and say if Pierre had started ninth, we would have beaten Bottas for sure.

"How close would we have been to the Mercedes and I think [Lance] Stroll? They were 16 seconds ahead of us, we need to have a look.

"Now we just need to outdevelop them so we can close a gap to those guys we want to beat.

"Esteban being out of position at the start, he'll learn from that. Operationally, we can look forward to having smooth, trouble-free races.

"And if that happens, Pierre qualifies where he can qualify and we've got both of them in the top 10 positions, then I think we'll score plenty of points and then we'll fight for fourth."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The Aston Martin F1 brake revamp that helped Alonso's Bahrain charge

Alfa Romeo’s mystery F1 2023 launch floor was a total fake

Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

Formula 1

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

McLaren sets June date for using new F1 wind tunnel

McLaren sets June date for using new F1 wind tunnel

Formula 1

McLaren sets June date for using new F1 wind tunnel McLaren sets June date for using new F1 wind tunnel

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Alpine More from
Alpine
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up racers for 2023

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials

Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday

Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday Triple Eight protest decision deferred until Sunday

Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest

Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest Triple Eight Camaros subject to protest

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

SGT Super GT
Okayama Testing

Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing Honda leads the way on first day of official SUPER GT testing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
GP Racing

Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success Why F1's new rules can't yet be ruled a total success

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.