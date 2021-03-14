Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

By:

Alpine's executive director Marcin Budkowski has explained the team's decision for its bulky airbox on its 2021 Formula 1 car, saying he was "surprised by the amount of body shaming".

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

When Esteban Ocon took Alpine's new car onto the track at the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday, the bulbous airbox and engine cover on the A521 immediately caught the eye of observers and fans.

While F1 teams usually tend to package the power unit as tightly as possible, Alpine's radically different design looked like a throwback to the 70s, when giant engine covers were briefly in vogue.

Budkowski quipped he was "a bit surprised by the amount of body shaming on our car" but explained the Enstone team's design choice was rooted in aerodynamics.

"It’s a technical choice, we found that slimming the sidepods was a positive direction, which is nothing new really," Budkowski said on Saturday.

"We’ve repackaged and relocated some of the bulky things in the car, and we’ve put them behind the air inlet. Yes, it gives a fairly spectacularly bulky shape in the car, but it works for us.

"There are centre of gravity compromises, but usually aero performance wins over weight and centre of gravity."

ANALYSIS: What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox?

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

During the off-season F1 teams were hard at work to find new solutions to the floor area, the aero performance of which has been curtailed by the tweaked 2021 regulations.

Budkowski said his team was intrigued by the design solutions its rivals came up with as every outfit in the paddock finally got a chance to take a look at the competition.

"We’re pretty much as everyone else in the pit lane, we’re looking at pictures of other cars, the engineers back at the factory are going through pictures and going to see if there’s good ideas or not on the car," Budkowski added.

"I think there’s interesting things on any car. The area that has changed the most is the kind of rear part of the floor, which is where the regulation changes were.

"The rear end of the car and obviously the complex areas that are the usual suspects; front wing, bargeboards, are the ones we’re looking at."

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

Previous article

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Super GT

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery

2
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3
General

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

4
Formula 1

The magic moments that made Murray Walker an F1 legend

15h
5
Formula 1

Tech analysis: Williams upgrades and that 'illegal' winglet

Latest news
Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

1h
Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

1h
Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end

1h
Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car
Formula 1

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

2h
Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "in a better position" compared to 2020
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Ferrari engine "in a better position" compared to 2020

2h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

More from
Filip Cleeren
Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day

More from
Alpine
What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox
Formula 1 / Breaking news

What’s behind Alpine's jumbo airbox

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will require further jaw surgery after cycling accident

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
11h
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

Trending Today

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world
General General / Special feature

Top 10 most prestigious races in the world

The magic moments that made Murray Walker an F1 legend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The magic moments that made Murray Walker an F1 legend

Tech analysis: Williams upgrades and that 'illegal' winglet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech analysis: Williams upgrades and that 'illegal' winglet

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: McLaren’s clever trick to get around diffuser limits

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

Latest news

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Mercedes W12 F1 has ‘snappy and unforgiving’ rear end

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.