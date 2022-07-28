Why Alpine’s intense F1 development push shows no sign of slowing

Listen to this article

While some developments have been minor tweaks and optimisations, at other times there have been hefty upgrade packages thrown into the mix as the team balances a well-coordinated development programme that's repositioned it in the fight for fourth place.

But while few of its rivals have been able to keep up with the scale of such revision, Alpine says there is no evidence of it running out of steam.

As Alan Permane, Alpine's sporting director, said: "There's been something every race. And that will continue. We've got another little small step in Hungary, and then we've got two decent steps in both Spa and Zandvoort."

Alpine's last major tweak revolved around its large sidepod update, which draws further inspiration from its own design stable, whilst taking influence from the Red Bull and Ferrari solutions.

However, last week in France it was the floor that was the main focus.

"For Silverstone we introduced our third floor of the year and this is an evolution of that," added Permane.

"This is what we call the MK3B floor. There's not actually so much you can see from [above] but the detail [mid cutout] is new."

Whilst that midpoint floor cutout is clearly different from the original MK3 spec floor (inset), with the Red Bull influence once again clear to see, it's the underside of the floor, which we can't see, where the real action is.

Alpine A522 'Ice Skate'

Like Red Bull and Ferrari, who have subsequently adopted the solution, the A522 now features an 'Ice Skate' element.

As you'd expect, without having images of the underside of the floor on tap it's difficult to show you the skate in any detail but, this image gives us a clear view of the outermost tip (red arrow).

What's also incredibly apparent in this image is how the floor can be loaded in a multi-directional sense, as the forwardmost part of the floor (ahead of the forward floor arc) remains at a stable height above the track's surface, whereas the rearmost section is riding low against the asphalt.

The team was obviously happy with the feedback from its drivers and the data being gathered too, as whilst they only had two of this version of the floor available in France, it had dispatched its spare back to its Enstone factory to be modified.

"[In France] I think we've got two Mk3B's brand new and three of the A-version," added Permane.

"The As are going back [to the factory] to be modified. It's not really a job we can do at the track. Obviously, it's quite a complex change".

One of the other impressive feats of Alpine's success so far this season is the diet plan that it has had the A522 on to get closer to the weight limit, something all of the teams have struggled to achieve this year.

Normally cars put on weight over the season as new parts are introduced, but Permane says the French car manufacturer has managed to go the other way.

"We are very close [to the weight limit]," he said. "We're not quite there, we're agonisingly close to the limit, within a couple of kilos.

"It's really difficult to shed weight, especially a completely new car with a new concept. Typically cars gain 3/4/5 kilos over a season as you add upgrades and you have to repair things a little bit, or you've been a bit aggressive on stuff and it's a bit too light.

"I think we are seven and a half or eight kilos lighter than we were at the start of season, which is really a huge deal".

Alpine still feels like it can make significant gains over the remainder of the season, but is also fully aware that certain aspects of its current design are limited owing to the way the A522 is laid out. Therefore more extreme solutions could be expected for 2023.

"We're still finding a lot of gains with the floor as I guess - floor and top bodies and stuff like that," added Permane.

"I suspect what we're learning this year will inevitably lead to some more extreme examples next year. Where we're limited by packaging of radiators and exhaust and stuff like that this year, of course that can all be changed for next year."