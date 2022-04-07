Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How "grip recovery" creates an extra challenge in F1 qualifying Next / F1 drivers issued jewellery ban reminder by FIA in Australia
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Alpine relying on water pump fix after Alonso's Saudi F1 engine failure

Alpine is hoping that a water pump fix will prevent a repeat of the failure that stopped Fernando Alonso in Formula 1's Saudi Arabian GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alpine relying on water pump fix after Alonso's Saudi F1 engine failure
Listen to this article

Alonso ground to a halt during the race due to what turned out to be a water pump issue that in turn caused damage to his internal combustion engine, and led the latter being lost from his pool for the rest of the season.

The ICE was new for the Jeddah weekend after the Spaniard suffered an apparent engine issue in the latter stages of the Bahrain GP. That power unit was returned to Renault HQ in Viry for examination, and has now been passed for future use.

In its absence, Alonso thus took a second set of new elements for the Jeddah weekend. While only the V6 has been damaged, its loss has guaranteed that he will face a grid penalty well before the end of the season, as drivers are only allowed to use three for the year.

"The two issues are not linked," team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Motorsport.com. "In Bahrain Fernando finished the race, and it was precautionary that we had to take it back to Viry and run it on the dyno. It's fine, and it'll go back into the pool.

"However, the one in Saudi, which was a new engine because we took the Bahrain one back to have a look at it, that had a water pump failure. And because of the water pump failure, that engine will not run again.

"The [water pump] fix is done already, so it won't happen again. It was an easy fix, which is frustrating, as it's just a water pump."

Szafnauer acknowledged that a grid penalty for the use of a fourth V6 at some stage this year is now inevitable for Alonso: "I don't know when that penalty will come. We'll figure it out, and do what's right.

"If there are circumstances throughout the year where we can minimise that, we'll take the new engine then, if we need to."

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso's retirement in the Saudi Arabian GP was one of three that occurred within two laps, and which left the teams concerned with issues to chase before Melbourne.

After the Jeddah race Alfa Romeo discovered that the overheating issue that stopped Valtteri Bottas was caused by a blockage in the cooling system.

Fortunately, the Swiss team stopped the car before there was any damage to the Ferrari power unit, so no elements were lost, and the issue that caused the blockage has been addressed.

Daniel Ricciardo's retirement was due to a gearbox failure. The likelihood is that the unit has been lost from the Australian's allowance of four for the year before penalties kick in. The team believes that the issue was a one-off.

Jeddah was also a tough weekend for AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda, who had Honda power unit issues that prevented him from completing a flying lap in qualifying, and then stopped on the circuit on a lap to the grid and thus didn't start the race. It's believed that Tsunoda has lost the V6 concerned from his pool for the year.

"The qualifying issue was not a terminal issue at all, that was something that was relatively straightforward to correct," AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton told Motorsport.com.

"In the race we suffered another PU-related issue with Yuki. The engine is still under inspection, and we've got to understand exactly what's gone on. We're still diagnosing exactly what it was, but there was no way to take part in the race with that issue.

"We'll start fresh here and go again. We think we've understood some of the background to it."

AlphaTauri experienced a series of other dramas in Jeddah, with Pierre Gasly suffering clutch problems in practice and also experiencing floor damage. Egginton believes that there won't be a repeat of either.

Read Also:

"We had a clutch related issue in FP3," he said. "Again, the boys had a bit of extra work on, but we resolved that and it's put to bed. It's just one of those things really, we're not overly concerned by it. We understand what's gone on there, and it shouldn't catch us out again.

"In qualifying we had a few floor issues and had to put some repairs in place, but for the race, it was okay. It was potentially just Pierre's driving line."

shares
comments

Related video

How "grip recovery" creates an extra challenge in F1 qualifying
Previous article

How "grip recovery" creates an extra challenge in F1 qualifying
Next article

F1 drivers issued jewellery ban reminder by FIA in Australia

F1 drivers issued jewellery ban reminder by FIA in Australia
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role
Formula 1

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel explains moped incident after Australian F1 GP practice

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years" Australian GP
Formula 1

Alonso expects to stay in F1 for "two or three more years"

Alonso, Perez react to "quite tricky" Supercars laps Albert Park
Supercars

Alonso, Perez react to "quite tricky" Supercars laps

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More from
Alpine
Szafnauer surprised reliability isn't worse with F1 2022's cars
Formula 1

Szafnauer surprised reliability isn't worse with F1 2022's cars

Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now "not shy of anybody"
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now "not shy of anybody"

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime
Formula 1

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Latest news

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers hail "exciting" new track layout despite overtaking scepticism

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin "actively" considering F1 options amid Audi rumours

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1

DAMS boss Sicard set for new FIA F1 role

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
27m
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start Prime

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne after 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition Prime

The heavy-hitters that have brought Miami F1 GP to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. Mark Gallagher finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Prime

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their teammates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.