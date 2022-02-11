Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036
Formula 1 News

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor

Alpine has announced the arrival of BWT as its new title sponsor in a deal that will see the Formula 1 team's livery incorporate the company's pink colours.

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

BWT has been heavily linked with a switch to Alpine in recent months, but the deal was finally announced by the team on Friday ahead of the new season.

The team will be known officially as 'BWT Alpine F1 Team' with immediate effect and the "renowned pink colour of BWT will be incorporated into Alpine's famous blue livery", according to the announcement.

The strategic, long-term partnership will see BWT and Alpine "spread the message of sustainability around the world utilising the combined global platforms of Formula 1 and the automotive industry".

BWT - which stands for 'Best Water Technology' - is one of the world's leading suppliers of water treatment systems across the world, and has enjoyed heavy involvement in F1 dating back to its partnerships with Force India.

The company served as the title sponsor for the team in 2020 following its evolution into Racing Point, and continued as a smaller partner upon the rebrand of 'Team Silverstone' into Aston Martin for 2021.

Racing Point livery with BWT logo

Racing Point livery with BWT logo

Photo by: Racing Point

But the end of the partnership led to a deal being struck with Alpine for the 2022 season. It is also expected that former Racing Point and Aston Martin F1 chief Otmar Szafnauer will take over at Alpine as team boss in the near future.

"We are excited to announce that BWT will be the title partner for Alpine F1 Team for the next years," said Cedric Journel, Alpine Sales and Marketing Vice President.

"Both Alpine's and BWT's sustainability agendas are fully aligned on eliminating single use plastics and we are pleased to join forces to convince many people around the globe, our employees, partners, customers and fans to reduce plastic waste.

"In parallel we will use the huge global platform F1 provides to support BWT in their fight against the unfair distribution of clean, safe and healthy drinking water."

The deal will see BWT's famous pink branding be carried on the Alpine A522 car, which will be driven by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon this year. Ocon previously raced with Force India when the team was sponsored by BWT, turning the whole car pink.

Alpine will unveil its new car for the 2022 season on 21 February.

Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036
Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036
