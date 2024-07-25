Alpine set for new F1 team boss with Oakes tipped to replace Famin

Alpine is poised for a further shake-up of its Formula 1 operation, with Hitech F2 and F3 boss Oliver Oakes expected to become its new team principal.

With the French manufacturer squad undergoing huge change amid a push by new F1 advisor Flavio Briatore, it appears that no stone is being left unturned in its bid to get back to the front.

And just a few days after it was revealed that a deal to switch to Mercedes customer engines from 2026 is all but done (and could even happen in 2025), moving it away from its own Renault works power units, it has now emerged that a change of management is on the cards too.





Watch: F1 Belgian Grand Prix - News from Spa's Paddock

Sources have revealed that current team principal Bruno Famin, who has run things since he assumed control following the departure of predecessor Otmar Szafnauer at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, will soon step back from the role.

The Frenchman arrived at Enstone from his previous role at the manufacturer’s Viry-Chatillon engine factory, with staff there having been informed this week that a review is underway to plot a future for the facility should the F1 project be canned.

Famin had originally only become team principal on an interim basis, and never intended to stay in the team principal role for the long term. However, a lack of obvious alternatives meant he continued in the position.

With Briatore now pushing hard to get a plan in place for the long term, it is understood that now is a good opportunity for a transition to happen – potentially over the summer break.

High-level sources have indicated that favourite for the role is Oakes, who has earned a name for himself as the team principal of the successful Hitech F3 and F2 teams.

Oliver Oakes, Hitech Grand Prix on the podium Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He is a former world karting champion who competed in junior categories before setting up his own kart team in 2011. He then expanded his activities into single-seaters as he became involved with the Hitech team in 2015.

Hitech currently races in F3, F2, GB3, British F4 and the Formula 4 UAE series. Back in 2023, it also registered its interest in entering F1 as part of the new team tender process, but its application did not advance to the final stage.

Alpine has declined to comment on the matter, but Famin himself is scheduled to speak in an official FIA press conference at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.