Alpine to "consider all options" over F1 2026 engine call - Gasly

Pierre Gasly trusts Alpine will "consider all options" as it weighs up ditching its engine programme for customer engines for 2026.

Motorsport.com recently learned that Alpine is considering abandoning its works F1 power unit programme in France and doing a deal for a customer engine instead, amid questions over the state of its new-for-2026 hybrid units.

Alpine's Renault engines are known to be down on power now compared to rival manufacturers.

And as work is underway for the 2026 regulations, senior management is reconsidering whether or not it is wise to continue pouring resources into the F1 programme of its Viry-Chatillon plant when it could potentially secure engines from the likes of Mercedes.

Gasly said he expects the team will "consider all options" regarding what is best, focusing on whichever option will make it the most competitive it can be.

"As a team, it's important to consider all options and then make up your mind on what's best in terms of performance," He said.

"The targets are very clear for the team. We want to be competitive. We want to be fighting at the front.

"All the conversations are very open with the team, so I trust in the decision of the top management and I don't have any particular worry on that side."

While Alpine would lose some flexibility on how it integrates an outside power unit into the rear end of its chassis, Gasly said the fact that there is parity between works and customer engines means he isn't overly concerned about the possibility of Alpine losing its works status.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, heads to the grid Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Fundamentally, being a works team you don't have any limitation, you set your limits. And that's the advantage," he explained.

"The regulations are made at this stage that there's a clear parity between all the different parties, especially on the engine side. But you lose a bit of the flexibility that you can have as a works team."

Meanwhile, the chassis department in Enstone continues to soldier on to rectify a poor start to 2024, with Alpine scoring just five points so far.

With no expected upgrades until the summer break, the team is likely to continue struggling over the coming triple-header, but Gasly is adamant that "more performance will come" later this season.

"There have been a lot of changes internally, whether it's on the management side, or whether it's operation, processes at the factory," he explained.

"There have been a lot of improvements in many different departments, which doesn't correlate straight away to more performance on the track.

"There have been quite a lot of red lights in different areas, which I believe will help improve and develop the car.

"For the time being, obviously we can't see that performance. But I know some more performance will come later in the year."