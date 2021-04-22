Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1 / News

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits

By:

The updates brought by Alpine to Imola for its A521 Formula 1 car may offer a bigger step in performance at other tracks, according to racing director Davide Brivio.

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits

Alpine looked to bounce back from a disappointing opening race of the year in Bahrain by debuting a number of car updates at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The team once again struggled to keep up with midfield leaders McLaren and Ferrari at Imola, with Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso only qualifying ninth and 15th, respectively.

Ocon and Alonso finished ninth and 10th in the race, both gaining a position thanks to Kimi Raikkonen’s time penalty that dropped him out of the points.

Alpine racing director Brivio said that the team could feel a step forward with the updates it brought to Imola, but was hopeful they would be even stronger at other circuits.

“We found some improvements, yes, [and they are] working well, yes,” Brivio said.

“There might be the possibility that maybe these improvements and these upgrades will be more useful also on other tracks.

"But yeah, we’re quite happy, and I think we did an improvement. We’ve come closer [to the cars ahead], I think.”

Read Also:

Although Brivio would not reveal how much time had been gained with the new parts, he said there was a measurable difference compared to Bahrain.

“I don’t want to say, [but] of course we have a number,” Brivio said.

“But I think I don’t want to say any number, to not make too much expectation or any disappointment. Let’s see.

“But of course we have a number. We have some feeling of improvement. We feel it’s better, and that’s why we keep going.”

Alonso felt from driving the car that the updated parts helped offer Alpine greater downforce and a better balance for the A521 car.

“I think we did improve the car from Bahrain to Imola, all the new parts were positive in free practice,” Alonso said.

“The things that we tested, they showed us there was an improvement in terms of aerodynamic load in the car, and more downforce in the car.

“Also the balance I think it is better than what it has been in Bahrain, with more rear grip. So overall I think we made a step forward in the right direction.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

Previous article

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso , Esteban Ocon
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
Formula 1

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

3h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

20h
4
WEC

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership

22min
5
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news
Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits
Formula 1

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits

1h
Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

3h
Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

5h
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime
Formula 1

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

6h
Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"
Formula 1

Mercedes: Cost cap makes big accidents "quite a concern"

7h
Latest videos
Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken 00:41
Formula 1
6h

Bottas: No gentleman's agreement was broken

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution 14:35
Formula 1
18h

Verstappen dominates Imola; Ferrari in full evolution

Crash Damage, Gravel Traps & More | Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief 10:02
Formula 1
23h

Crash Damage, Gravel Traps & More | Emilia Romagna GP F1 Race Debrief

Why Aston Martin Threatened Legal Action Over Formula 1 2021 Rules 05:38
Formula 1
23h

Why Aston Martin Threatened Legal Action Over Formula 1 2021 Rules

JBL on modern F1 floors 05:50
Formula 1
23h

JBL on modern F1 floors

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

Wolff: Aston Martin entitled to query F1 2021 aero cuts
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Aston Martin entitled to query F1 2021 aero cuts

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: Playing catch-up in F1 is no excuse for current form

Alonso: Lack of trust in Alpine car costly at old-school Imola Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: Lack of trust in Alpine car costly at old-school Imola

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

More from
Alpine
Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine F1 car hindered by wind tunnel problem

Alonso: I need to improve myself more than Alpine car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso: I need to improve myself more than Alpine car

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
6h
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership
WEC WEC / News

Corvette aces Gavin, Garcia relish unlikely Spa WEC partnership

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Ladoga Trophy: A masterpiece in mud
Offroad Offroad / News

Ladoga Trophy: A masterpiece in mud

Maurice Petty created horsepower that powered a NASCAR dynasty
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Maurice Petty created horsepower that powered a NASCAR dynasty

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race

Latest news

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine: Imola F1 car updates may be stronger at other circuits

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Red Bull targets 'best talent' as it ramps up F1 engine division

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Ricciardo had to "swallow pride" in Imola swap with Norris

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.