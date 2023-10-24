Award winner Browning completes Aston Martin F1 test at Silverstone

Browning won the Award, which also includes a prize of £200,000, after impressing in MotorSport Vision Formula 2, United Autosports Ligier LMP3 and Beechdean Motorsport Aston Martin GT3 machinery last year.

The F3 driver completed a day of testing at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in one of Aston Martin’s AMR21 cars on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old completed two separate installation runs on wet tyres before heading out for a six-lap push run.

Browning then stopped and swapped to the hard-compound Pirelli tyres, heading out for another five-lap run, before a six-lap soft tyre run.

He then switched back to the hard compound for eight laps, followed by a five-lap soft run, before ending the day on a final three-lap run, also on the soft tyres.

Speaking once he had finished running for the day, Browning told Motorsport.com: “It was like a dream, really. Little boy’s dream come true, that’s for sure.

“It was just as fast as anyone might think it could be, it was absolutely ballistic. The power, the brakes, the high-speed downforce is just absolutely incredible.

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images Luke Browning, Aston Martim AMR21, Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Test at Silverstone

“It’s a day I’ll always remember, that’s for sure, and I have to say I’m just so grateful to the BRDC, to Derek [Warwick], to Aston Martin Racing and Autosport and to everyone involved who makes this possible for young racing drivers.

“It’s the biggest prize for a junior youngster coming up and I’m very grateful. Just lost for words.”

Browning last drove the circuit in July during the F3 round in support of the British Grand Prix, driving for Hitech Grand Prix.

He took his sole podium of the season in the sprint race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in June.

Asked how the car felt compared to F3 machinery, Browning said: “Very different – the downforce is pretty mental.

“I was only cruising on the out lap on wets, but the downforce is immediate. You point and it goes and it feels really direct.”

He added: “It’s a lot smoother, the ride so much more smooth than I thought. The bottoming is there, but in a normal single-seater, you feel like you’re fluctuating a bit more.

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images Luke Browning, Aston Martim AMR21, Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Test at Silverstone

“In F3, it feels a bit more bouncy and it feels a bit less refined. In an F1 car, it feels like you’re driving a sportscar on the road. It’s just everything is incredible – the ride, the power steering was incredible – and I’m really looking forward to smashing the brakes later on as well.”

Browning has not yet confirmed his plans for 2024 but is believed to be returning to F3.