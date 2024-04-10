Andretti planning F2 and F3 entries to promote US talent to F1 team

Andretti has begun a move into a new facility on the Silverstone Park estate as its F1 project continues to progress, and the plan is to also occupy an adjacent larger building.

Assuming that the team’s F1 entry eventually gets a green light, it will base F3 and F2 programmes at the new site.

The intention is also to move the Formula E team from its current base in nearby Banbury and potentially add a sportscar programme as well.

"This is going to be mainly for F1, these two facilities,” said Michael Andretti. “But we also want to bring in our Formula E team and start integrating it here.

“Our goal is to have an F3/F2 team to help support the F1 team, and then maybe even a WEC team. So we want to make this our hub for the European racing. So a lot of a lot of cool plans in this area.”

Andretti noted that promoting American talent is the main aim for the twin junior category programmes, although they won’t be restricted to those hailing from the US.

"It's not just American drivers, but it'll be a good ladder for American drivers,” he told Autosport. “We're going to still be looking for the best talent in the world.

“But it's going to give an American driver a fair chance, because normally when an American comes over here, they're not treated the same.

“Here in our team, you're going to be treated fairly, all the way up through the system and plus for us, we'll then be able to really tell the talent, how real it is or not.

“Because a lot of times you don't know, some father might be paying for 200 days of testing and things like that to make their kid look good! So here we'll know what we have.”

Andretti Global partner Dan Towriss conceded that a commitment to F2 and F3 programmes was pending confirmation of an F1 entry.

“It is going to be linked to finalising the F1 piece of it,” he told Motorsport.com. “But development of drivers has always been a hallmark of Michael's, eyeing talent. It's something that's very important to him.

“So whatever series we're in, there's going to be a development series that is creating the drivers of the future. We're very excited about the Wheldon boys right now that we've been bringing along. And about the time we get an F3 team, young Sebastian is going to be ready for it."

Towriss stressed that it was logical to bring American drivers to Europe early in their careers.

"Sometimes people think, ‘Oh, they just want to bring IndyCar drivers over'," he said. "I think there are some talented IndyCar drivers that can absolutely make the leap right now.

“We want to have a development series with F3 and F2 so that we're developing drivers to bring them up, making sure that American drivers are getting over at the right time, and have all the opportunities to make a claim for an F1 seat.”