Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Sebastian Montoya joins Red Bull junior team for 2023 Next / How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress
Formula 1 News

Andretti says "greed" is behind F1 negativity of entry plans

Michael Andretti says Formula 1's resistance to his plans to enter the series is all about "greed".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Andretti says "greed" is behind F1 negativity of entry plans
Listen to this article

The American, who plans to lodge an entry with the General Motors Cadillac brand to join F1 as soon as possible, has found little support among the current competitors for his ambitions.

While FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is eager to add more teams to the grid and believes GM's involvement will be a boost to the series, Andretti has not found the support he hoped for among potential rivals.

A combination of factors, including his politicking and criticisms of teams, questions about the true involvement of GM in his engine plans, and concerns over a 'dilution' payment to compensate rivals for having to share their commercial rights income, are all understood to be factors that have caused unease.

But, speaking to Forbes, Andretti hit back at the attitude of F1 teams.

He reckons the issue was one of pure "greed", as he suggested there was no doubt what was the chief motivating factor behind the political battle going on.

"It's all about money," Andretti said. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well.

"It's all about greed and looking at themselves and not looking at what is best for the overall growth of the series."

Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Andretti Autosport

Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Andretti faced difficulties last year in getting support for his initial plans to enter F1, which was done without the backing of a major manufacturer.

He had hoped the involvement now of GM would help change attitudes, but said he was not shocked current F1 squads remained unhappy.

"I'm not surprised," he added. "In F1, the owners look out for themselves; not what is best for the series.

"That is the difference between President Mohammed's position and the team owner's position. President Mohammed is looking out for the future of the sport.

"Mohammed gets it. He's a racer and he understands the series needs to have one or two more teams. It is an FIA championship, and it holds most of the cards to get the expression of interest going."

Andretti said that rather than be put off by the negativity of the F1 situation, he was actually fired up by it.

"You have to stay focused on your job and not listen to the naysayers," he added.

"I actually use the naysayers as motivation. It's always fun to shut them up."

Andretti Cadillac logo

Andretti Cadillac logo

Photo by: Andretti Autosport

Cadillac plans

Andretti and Cadillac have not yet opened up on the details of what their engine plans are, only saying so far that there is an arrangement with a current manufacturer.

There have been hints, however, that Cadillac plans to bring its own technology and know-how to the project, to help push the engine on.

However, rival teams are not convinced and suspect that with an engine freeze in place until 2025 and strict regulations about manufacturer involvement from 2026, the plan is for Cadillac to simply re-badge Renault customer units.

Read Also:

Andretti insists however the deal is more than just a badging exercise and is adamant that Cadillac will have a technical role – and that things could change when a new formula comes in for 2026.

Asked about the Renault re-badging suggestions, he said: "It's a rumour – it's not true – Cadillac will be very much involved in the manufacturing of the car.

"If we get in, in 2025, there won't be a new engine yet, so we would have to go with a formula that is used now.

"But in 2026, there are various things we can do with another engine manufacturer. It would not be a badged engine, because there would be intellectual property from Cadillac in that engine, so that is not a badged engine."

shares
comments

Related video

Sebastian Montoya joins Red Bull junior team for 2023
Previous article

Sebastian Montoya joins Red Bull junior team for 2023
Next article

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 should encourage, not spurn, new teams - FIA president
Formula 1

F1 should encourage, not spurn, new teams - FIA president

Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks
Formula 1

Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime
Formula 1

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

Latest news

NASCAR's first venture into ice racing has been put on hold
NASCAR Euro NASCAR Euro

NASCAR's first venture into ice racing has been put on hold

NASCAR’s first-ever race on ice has been put on hold due to global supply-chain issues.

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Andretti says "greed" is behind F1 negativity of entry plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti says "greed" is behind F1 negativity of entry plans

Michael Andretti says Formula 1's resistance to his plans to enter the series is all about "greed".

Giovinazzi joins WEC as Ferrari names 2023 Hypercar drivers
WEC WEC

Giovinazzi joins WEC as Ferrari names 2023 Hypercar drivers

Ferrari Formula 1 reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will race the Italian manufacturer’s new 499P Le Mans Hypercar in this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
56m
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.