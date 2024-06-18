All Series
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Apple’s F1 film given release date in June 2025

Apple’s delayed Formula 1 film has finally been given a release date – split across international and North American markets – for June 2025

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Brad Pitt filming F1 race movie

Brad Pitt filming F1 race movie

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Apple's Formula 1 film has been given a release date of 25 June 2025, as the production continues shooting footage at 2024 F1 events following delays caused by last year's Hollywood actors' strike.
The film, which remains untitled and is being directed by Joseph Kosinski following the success of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, had been slated for release in June next year.
The film will be available to view in international markets on 25 June 2025, before its release in North America takes place two days later on 27 June 2025.
An F1 press release announcing the film's release dates states: "The global theatrical release will also include IMAX theatres.
"The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customised theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie."
The film stars Brad Pitt as a former F1 driver who returns to action in the championship to race for the fictional APXGP team alongside a rookie racer played by Damson Idris.
cars being filmed for new F1 film APEX starring Brad Pitt

cars being filmed for new F1 film APEX starring Brad Pitt

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a producer for the project, with the Mercedes driver also involved in writing the film's script.
Speaking at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed how last year's strike – enacted by SAG-AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) in response to a series of issues including movie studios using AI technology in place of real actors – had meant filming of key scenes at that event being scrapped.
"If there wasn't a strike we would be filming one of the really cool scenes here this weekend," Hamilton said in Vegas.
"But we'll continue filming next year so you'll see them around more.
"We've already got great footage with the demo drivers, who have done a great job, as all the [F1] drivers got to see in Austin [2023].
"We'll keep pushing along. It's still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I'm really confident in what Jerry is going to produce."
Hamilton also explained how shooting had continued at certain 2023 F1 rounds during the strike with only "the stunt crew" involved, while emphasis was placed on gathering event setting and atmosphere footage at the same races.
Spanish actor Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt on the grid

Spanish actor Javier Bardem and Brad Pitt on the grid

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Work on the project has been continuing in recent weeks using the Formula 2 car Mercedes has modified to run in APXGP colours – including at the Silverstone track when it hosted the launch of the Conservative Party's manifesto for the upcoming UK general election.
F1's press release states that production of the film "will continue at this year's British GP and at several other races and complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP in December".
It has been suggested that the other races where filming will be conducted over the rest of this season will be the Hungarian, Belgian, Mexican and Vegas events, with footage already collected at the Japanese round back in April.
There is also new interest in the film's final budget, with reports surfacing that this has increased to over $300 million, which would make it amongst the most expensive ever made.
Part of this stemmed from the pause in filming caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, as the footage captured at the 2023 F1 events featured the car designs, liveries and sponsor logos that no longer match with the respective 2024 updates.

