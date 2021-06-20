Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory Next / Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Formula 1 Special feature

Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock

By:

Formula 1 returns to Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix this weekend after a topsy-turvy podium last time out in Baku. But 31 years ago, it was the Le Castellet track that almost produced one of the greatest F1 shocks courtesy of Ivan Capelli, as he regaled to Autosport for the 1990-themed 13 August 2015 issue.

Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock

"You are looking at an astonishing situation," cried legendary commentator Murray Walker - and he wasn't exaggerating. Ivan Capelli was holding off Alain Prost's Ferrari and was just a few laps away from winning the 1990 French Grand Prix for Leyton House, a team that had failed to qualify on half of its attempts in the season's previous six races. Impossible, surely...

Things could scarcely have been less promising for the Leyton House-Judd team heading to France. Young technical director Adrian Newey had left the team ("it was clear it was going down, he said of its declining financial situation), while team principal and ex-Autosport editor Ian Phillips was recovering from life-threatening meningitis. And in the previous race in Mexico, neither Capelli nor Mauricio Gugelmin had qualified.

"We had problems producing downforce," says Capelli, who is still an F1 paddock regular through his Italian television work. "Then, before the French GP we modified the central tunnel of the diffuser at the back. This, and the fact that the circuit was flat with no bumps, meant we could run the car very low and finally produced the downforce we had from the windtunnel data."

Newey, who watched what was so nearly the first F1 victory for one of his cars from home, blames windtunnel problems for the team's failure to kick on from a spectacular 1988 season (then still running under the March name).

"It wasn't until the first part of 1990 that we started looking at the windtunnel itself," says Newey of that period. "We realised that the moving ground had actually bowed over a period of time and was giving us completely false aerodynamic readings. That led to the new underbody for Paul Ricard, which transformed the car."

While the car was dramatically improved, there were no indications that it might be able to fight for victory. Capelli qualified seventh, a second off the pace, with Gugelmin 10th. But Gustav Brunner, later appointed Newey's successor as technical director, had a plan that put the team in contention.

Leyton House engineer Andy Brown crunches data with Gugelmin and Capelli

Leyton House engineer Andy Brown crunches data with Gugelmin and Capelli

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"Paul Ricard was very abrasive and all of the teams planned to change tyres," explains Capelli. "We created a set-up to use the same set throughout. We also made a little modification to the front wing before the start, increasing the downforce on one side because we wanted to take the fast Signes corner only having to lift a little to help protect the tyres."

Both drivers started the race on a set of the C-compound Goodyears (the same as Ferrari drivers Prost and Nigel Mansell, with the McLarens of Ayrton Senna and Gerhard Berger on the harder Bs), and as the others stopped they gradually moved to the front.

Capelli, who had survived a clash with Jean Alesi's Tyrrell that left both with pronounced tyre marks on their sidepods, took the lead at the end of lap 33 with Gugelmin in second. Prost was only 10 seconds behind and, with 47 laps to go, it seemed inevitable that he would reclaim the lead.

"I was very happy to finish the race. But then just after the flag I realised I had lost the chance to win. It was the only chance in my career to win a race" Ivan Capelli

But it wasn't until lap 54 that Prost got ahead of Gugelmin, who retired four laps later. He was, by then, just five seconds behind Capelli. With 20 laps to go, he was within half a second of Capelli - and there he stayed.

"I saw Maurice's car stopped with smoke coming from the engine, so I was watching the temperatures closely but everything was fine," says Capelli. "I was just fighting against Prost. He caught me, but he was not able to overtake me.

"We had mirrors mounted on the sidepods, designed by Newey the year before. In the middle of the race, on the right side, the mirror inside the housing fell out. So I couldn't see Prost if he was on the right, but I could always check on the left. When we arrived for the right-hander at the end of the pit straight, I had no idea if he was there or not so I just had to turn in very sharply. Alain thought I was being very aggressive, but I couldn't see!"

With less than three laps to go, Capelli had all but won. Yes, Prost was still there, but the Italian had done the hard work. Then the fuel pressure dropped.

Capelli fended off Prost and looked set to win until oil pressure problems hit

Capelli fended off Prost and looked set to win until oil pressure problems hit

Photo by: Motorsport Images

"As I approached Signes, the oil light flashed, and I realised I had a problem. I had to back off immediately to ensure the engine didn't stop. Obviously, Prost was able to pass me but I kept going with the engine not running cleanly. Approaching the chequered flag, Ayrton almost overtook me."

The gap was officially three seconds. Had the line been a little further away, Capelli would have lost second. But he was still happy with the result.

"On the one side, I was unlucky because I didn't win," he says. "But on the other side, I was lucky because at least I was still second between the two great champions - Prost and Senna. I was very happy to finish the race. But then just after the flag I realised I had lost the chance to win. It was the only chance in my career to win a race."

Capelli did run in the top three at Silverstone, but there were no more points finishes that year. Today, he's best remembered as having failed to complete his only season - 1992 - as a Ferrari driver, a victim of one of the worst cars the Scuderia ever produced.

As for Leyton House, it was already on the slide financially and it lasted only until the end of the 1992 season.

Capelli celebrates on the podium with Prost and Senna

Capelli celebrates on the podium with Prost and Senna

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Previous article

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Next article

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

14h
2
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

3
Formula 1

Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion

4
Formula 1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

10min
5
Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Latest news
F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt
Formula 1

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt

1m
Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation
Formula 1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

10m
Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard
Formula 1

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

1h
Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

1h
Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock
Formula 1

Archive: When the French GP almost produced F1's greatest shock

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP 04:52
Formula 1
16h

Formula 1: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
20h

Starting Grid for the French Grand Prix

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained 06:12
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

What Makes A Track Worthy Enough For Formula 1? - FIA Track Grades Explained

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix 00:44
Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2 at the French Grand Prix

Edd Straw More from
Edd Straw
The lost F1 team that launched Newey
Formula 1

The lost F1 team that launched Newey

Why Haas' dreary 2019 season is bad news for F1 Prime
Formula 1

Why Haas' dreary 2019 season is bad news for F1

The real step that ended McLaren’s F1 nightmare Prime
Formula 1

The real step that ended McLaren’s F1 nightmare

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz explains 'Darren' radio message confusion

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

Latest news

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen "still not happy" with Pirelli tyre failures explanation

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Lack of trend makes finding race pace answer hard

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins in France

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.