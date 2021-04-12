Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
180 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
244 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split
Formula 1 / Analysis

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

By:

Formula 1 teams appear divided over the best floor solution for the 2021 rules, as a new set of regulations once again results in two opposing design trends appearing.

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

But, have we seen enough evidence from just the first race to judge who's on the right track and who'll have to think again?

On one side, we have the conventional thinkers who have taken the new rules at complete face value when it comes to dealing with the lost floor section.

Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Haas, McLaren and Williams all have floors that taper at the rear as the regulations intended. They have largely steered away from having too much aerodynamic furniture on the floor's edge to redirect the airflow too.

Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Haas, Mclaren, Williams floor comparison

Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Haas, Mclaren, Williams floor comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

Meanwhile, Mercedes, Aston Martin, Red Bull and Alpha Tauri all have a very different solution that's been on their cars since testing, while Alpine joined their ranks at the first race of the season.

The five teams employing this floor design have created a Z-shaped edge to their floor, with a section cutout around 200mm back from where the floor starts to taper. This has resulted in them giving up some of the total floor space that's available, but affording them more flexibility in terms of floor's shape.

The yellow highlight shows where the floor would have previously extended to in 2020, whilst the dotted line represents where the edge of the floor would be, had the teams followed the intent of the regulations.

Red Bull and Mercedes floor comparison

Red Bull and Mercedes floor comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

The teams that have opted for this Z-shaped cutout have essentially returned to a floor edge that's parallel to the car's centreline, as it was in previous years. This suggests they were unhappy with how the tapered edge affected the flow to the rear of the car.

That's not to say they've all followed the same path though, with this image making it abundantly clear just how much individuality there can be with this design.

In particular, Red Bull has opted to design the edge of its floor to have a much longer section that's parallel to the car's centreline than Mercedes has, for example.

The Z-shaped edge created also helps these teams to create flow structures/vortices at a point on the floor where other flow structures might otherwise be breaking down or deviating from their intended path.

They're accentuating this further with contouring to the floor and the fins mounted alongside it, with Aston Martin perhaps the most aggressive in this regard.

The fins (two rows in Aston Martin's case - see main image) are placed at a point on the floor where they will surely have an impact on how the airflow moves around the sidepod too. However, their role in regards to the floor will be to realign the flow structures with the straight floor edge in mind.

This area of the car is surely going to be a hotbed of development this season, as each team finds incremental gains from the interacting flow structures and tunes them accordingly.

Alpine, for example, has already made a serious effort in this regard, as whilst it not only joined the four other teams already using the Z-shaped floor cutout in Bahrain, it also had a number of parts to try in combination with it.

Alpine A521 Floor comparison

Alpine A521 Floor comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

Alpine's test programme highlights where the team's interests lie at this early stage of the season too, with two key areas seemingly the most ripe for development - the area around where the floor begins to taper and the area ahead of the rear tyre.

In Alpine's case, the floor tested during pre-season didn't have the Z-shaped cutout or fins (V1 – Blue). But, having installed a floor with the cutout, the team tested two other solutions - V2 not only had the two silver coloured fins mounted side-by-side and offset from one another, it also had two shorter triangular shaped fins mounted further downstream (red arrows).

It decided to race a slightly less aggressive solution though, with just a single fin mounted on the edge of the floor cutout (V3).

A batch of solutions was also tested just ahead of the rear tyre too, with the single element strake used during the preseason test cast aside (V1), firstly in favour of the trio of strakes used during the back end of the preseason test (V2) and then in a combination test with two other solutions (V3 & V4).

V3 and V4 both have four sections to them, albeit in a slightly different way, with V3 only having slots a portion of the way down the surface, whilst V4 is made of four individual strakes.

Not a one dimensional problem

As we've seen from the restructuring of the pecking order in the opening races, it's not a one size fits all equation though, with each of the teams at a different stage in the development cycle, having expended their resources in different ways.

There's also a tug-of-war for resources too, as whilst the floor is by far the largest change to the regulations, there's other changes that could have an impact on them and on global car performance too.

Mercedes W12 and Mercedes W11 diffuser comparison
Red Bull RB16B Vs RB16 rear detail

The reduction in the height of the strakes, for example, could play a role in the difference between the low and high rake runners, as their proximity to the ground plane is extended further still.

In the case of the low rake runners, they've likely exploited the vorticity that's created by the strakes ground proximity in the past, which in-turn generally helped with flow through the diffuser.

The overall design of the Mercedes diffuser is almost identical to 2020, at this stage, bar the design of the strakes, which have been reduced in height by 50mm to comply with the new rules.

McLaren is the real outlier in this respect, so far, having used a clever interpretation of the regulations to maintain taller strakes in the mid section of the diffuser.

Connecting its strakes in the central 500mm of the car to the transition wall, has allowed the team to keep the taller strakes. But it does come at a cost, as it must maintain a single section in that region.

This means that if you were to take a slice through that section you'd have no breaks in the slice. This does compromise the overall shape of the boat tail, and means there can be no slots in the strakes to optimize the flow around them.

It'll therefore be interesting to see if there's any changes in this area throughout the course of the season, as the designers search for ways to optimize the aerodynamic hand off of flow structures from one area of the car to the other.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

Previous article

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Matt Somerfield

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville

8h
5
MotoGP

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Latest news
Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?
Formula 1

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

53m
Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split
Formula 1

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

1h
How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start
Formula 1

How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start

15h
F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle
Formula 1

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

17h
Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Senna felt unstoppable at Donington in 1993

20h
Latest videos
How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Aston Martin revamps floor amid low rake rules hit Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Aston Martin revamps floor amid low rake rules hit

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why McLaren's clever diffuser trick is legal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin: 'Nothing I could have done differently' at Martinsville

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez given all-clear to make MotoGP return at Portimao

Ted Horn – One of Indy’s greatest unlucky heroes
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Ted Horn – One of Indy’s greatest unlucky heroes

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

How to make a huge impact in your one and only F1 start

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1’s rake focus a "distraction" from real issues, says Brundle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.