Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

Aston Martin and AlphaTauri reveal final major 2023 F1 upgrades

Aston Martin and AlphaTauri have revealed their final major upgrade packages for the 2023 Formula 1 season ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

As Aston Martin bids to retain fourth place in the constructors' standings against the major in-season gains made by McLaren, the AMR23 has been given an updated floor, bodywork and beam wing.

For Austin, the floor edge has been tweaked and a longitudinal slot plus outboard wing added, the wing having previously been mounted under the floor. The diffuser gains a revised side view expansion.

The engine cover bodywork has been modified with a large undercut alongside the revised floor edge, while a new beam wing with revised profiles and incidence will interact with the reshaped diffuser.

This four-part update has been conceived to work as one to increase the performance of the underside of the floor.

Since the US GP runs as a sprint race, there is only one practice session to validate the changes.

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin Racing AMR23 technical detail

Aston Martin has already explained that the progress made towards its 2024 car has influenced the final tweaks made to this year's challenger.

Fernando Alonso said: "Even if you stop someone now in the paddock and ask, 'Which one had a better season until now, Aston Martin or McLaren?' 99% of the people will say McLaren.

"They are 11 points behind so until now, actually we had a better season than them because we're still 11 points ahead.

"But it's true that the final race is what counts and is what stays in your head. These final couple of weekends, we are not up to speed. They've been better than us in terms of developing the car.

"So, we need to accept that, but 2024 is going to be a different thing."

Meanwhile, ahead of forging a closer relationship with the Red Bull aerodynamic department in 2024, AlphaTauri has lavished the AT04 with a new floor, bodywork, rear corner and chassis tweak.

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

Photo by: Matt Kew

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

The forward central area of the floor has been updated, fences have been given a revised camber and the outermost fence significantly enlarged to improve the performance towards the front of the floor.

The team notes: "The outermost fence change keeps front wheel wake losses further away from the forward floor by generating a higher static pressure on their outboard side."

The camber of the forward part of the floor edge wing has been upped and expanded rearward to "lower static pressure" and help "draw increased massflow under the forward floor".

Upgraded engine cover bodywork increases cooling but without interrupting the performance of the rear wing while the rear corners gain revised winglets to improve diffuser performance by pushing the wake from the wheels further outboard.

Finally, the forward chassis lower surfaces have been changed. The team writes: "The revised surfaces local to the inboard front suspension increase local velocity, thereby generating an increase in local load on the chassis."

 

shares
comments
Previous article Sauber 'expects a lot' from new hire Key during Audi F1 transition
Next article F1 live: United States GP qualifying as it happened
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

Formula 1
United States GP

Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint Russell handed three-place F1 grid penalty for US GP sprint

FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints

FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints

Formula 1
United States GP

FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints FIA tweaks track limits ahead of F1 US GP after complaints

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather MotoGP Australian GP: Sprint race cancelled due to poor weather

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

MOT2 Moto2
Phillip Island

MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage MotoGP Australian GP: Arbolino takes Moto2 win amid crash carnage

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze Leclerc ‘would've done same’ as Verstappen in F1 US GP sprint start squeeze

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe