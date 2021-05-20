Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens Next / Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract
Formula 1 News

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens

By:

Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo have become the first Formula 1 teams to launch cryptocurrency fan tokens on the popular Socios platform.

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens

The two F1 teams will join football clubs like FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and AC Milan in offering fan tokens through the Chiliz blockchain.

The fan tokens can be brought by fans, and offer their owners the chance to take part in voting decisions, earn VIP rewards or get involved in exclusive promotions. The tokens can also be traded on the crypto markets.

Aston Martin's commercial director Jefferson Slack said: "We're proud to be joining an exclusive roster of global sporting properties all working in partnership with Socios.com. This really gives us the best possible opportunity to give our fans a seat at the table and help us to tell our story in a new and exciting way."

Read Also:

Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur added: "The world of fan engagement in F1 is evolving and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN is at the forefront of this exciting new realm.

"Launching a fan token is going to provide our growing legion of fans with a new way to interact with the team, which is a key aspect in our quest to bring our followers closer to the team with everything we do."

As well as offering fans a chance to integrate more with their favourite teams, the tokens offer a good revenue streams for those squads that sign up.

Teams get a percentage commission of each token sold, plus a share of trading fees that are generated from the buying and selling of the tokens on either big exchanges like Binance or with the Chiliz crypto platform.

Socios and Chilz CEO Alexandre Dreyfus told Motorsport.com earlier this year: "In 2020, as a company, we sold more than $30 million of tokens for all of our partners. And because more or less we were on a 50/50 basis, it means that the clubs generated more than $15 million in total.

"There are some clubs that got more than $5 million each, which, in the COVID-19 world, is very good fresh money, and very much welcome for them."

In total, fan tokens have generated more than $150 million in revenues for those teams and organisations involved.

Last week, Socios.com announced its first motor racing tie-up with NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing.

Dreyfus believed the arrival of F1 fan tokens on the back of their growth in other sports, heralded a new digital era.

"In the next few years a generation of passive fans will shift into active fans," he said.

"That transition will take place through transactional fan engagement on our platform.

"The biggest global sporting organisations are joining us en masse. Socios.com and Fan Tokens are here to stay and will become essential tools in the digital transformation of the sports industry."

shares
comments

Related video

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Next article

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

6h
2
Formula 1

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

2h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

1h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Monaco GP: Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen in FP1

3h
Latest news
Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract
Formula 1

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract

27m
Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens
Formula 1

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens

36m
Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

58m
Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

1h
Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Perez tops FP1 at the Monaco GP 00:33
Formula 1
49m

Formula 1: Perez tops FP1 at the Monaco GP

Formula 1: Hamilton critiques Monaco GP weekend format 01:06
Formula 1
55m

Formula 1: Hamilton critiques Monaco GP weekend format

Formula 1: Hamilton's Turkish GP-Winning Car Up For Auction 00:32
Formula 1
57m

Formula 1: Hamilton's Turkish GP-Winning Car Up For Auction

Formula 1: Mazepin adamant public perception will change with results 02:28
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Mazepin adamant public perception will change with results

Formula 1: Verstappen has 01:25
Formula 1
4h

Formula 1: Verstappen has "nothing to prove" against Hamilton

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak Monaco GP
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez: Pressure to perform "coming from myself", not Red Bull

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
1h
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021
Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Prime

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

We’ve seen five distinct versions of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he’s tried to fulfil his own ambitions while being a consummate team player – two difficult, competing missions which have been challenging to reconcile. Speaking exclusively to Stuart Codling, Bottas explains his highs and lows… and why he still believes he can be world champion.

Formula 1
May 15, 2021
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flexi-wings tests delay 'unacceptable' - McLaren

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Series spotlight - Kinser family
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Series spotlight - Kinser family

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry
IndyCar IndyCar

Stefan Wilson unveils Indy 500 entry

Latest news

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine already in talks with Ocon over new F1 contract

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston, Alfa Romeo first F1 teams to launch fan tokens

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Monaco GP practice as it happens

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 risks protests with "half-baked" flexi-wing tweak

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.