Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73 Next / FIA's Ben Sulayem reveals court case and $20 million deficit headaches
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: Alonso "very impressive" in Abu Dhabi F1 test debut

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack says double Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso was “very impressive” in his recent first test for the team in Abu Dhabi last month.

Adam Cooper
By:
Aston Martin: Alonso "very impressive" in Abu Dhabi F1 test debut
Listen to this article

Alonso was released by Alpine to drive an unbranded AMR22 in the Pirelli tyre test that followed the Abu Dhabi GP, giving him a useful head start as he gets to know his new team.

He may get more running in the 2022 car as Pirelli starts its 2024 tyre testing programme in the new year.

“It was very impressive, very impressive by the efficiency of transmitting the messages,” said Krack of the Abu Dhabi outing.

“It was straight to the point at all times, and it was very friendly and open, transparent, I think in both directions. We’re very pleased with how this day went, really.”

Asked to compare Alonso with his predecessor Sebastian Vettel Krack said: “Different, yes, because they have different backgrounds. One is Latin, one is German. That makes a big difference.

“But what they have in common is the focus, the focus on improving, the focus on making progress, and also isolating what makes us progress instead of maybe being detailed. Some similarities, but also some differences.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Krack said it was already apparent that Alonso will be a motivating force for the team.

“I think with Fernando, I always hold up this picture from the Mexican Grand Prix about his frustration of not having finished seventh. This is an example of the dedication and motivation.

“So if you have someone with this passion and drive to win, I think he has an impact on the team, and we could clearly see that, how everybody was really happy to have this guy in the car.

"I think he ignites maybe another spark from his own passion and desire to win onto the team.”

Krack hinted that Alonso could remain involved with Aston Martin even after he retires from the cockpit: “We’ve had some very good conversations already with him. This in my opinion can go beyond driving. 

"Fernando joining us has been a core part of the team, and we have to see how this is going to develop. But I think he can have a big role to play in the future of the team.”

Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows agreed that Alonso can make a significant contribution to moving the team on.

“From a technical perspective it’s important that we have drivers who are able to give good feedback,” said Fallows.

“I don’t say positive feedback, because that’s not always the case. But good feedback, and able to describe how they are feeling in the car, that is very important for us.

“We are very fortunate in that Lance [Stroll] is very good in that respect as well.

"I don’t think by Seb leaving that we were missing anything particularly.

"But we do want to produce a car that is significantly better for next year, we do want to see that progress, and we need to make sure we have drivers who can extract the most out of that.

“As I say, with Lance I think we have a driver who is able to drive the car, clearly Fernando has a huge amount of experience and has a proven track record of doing that as well. It’s a very exciting driver line-up.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73
Previous article

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73
Next article

FIA's Ben Sulayem reveals court case and $20 million deficit headaches

FIA's Ben Sulayem reveals court case and $20 million deficit headaches
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73
Formula 1

Patrick Tambay obituary: Double F1 race winner dies age 73

Brown backs F1 driver calls for qualifying red flag penalties
Formula 1

Brown backs F1 driver calls for qualifying red flag penalties

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Garcia, Eckes land 2023 NASCAR Truck rides with MHR
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Garcia, Eckes land 2023 NASCAR Truck rides with MHR

McAnally Hilgemann Racing will field a pair of fulltime entries in the NASCAR Truck Series next season with drivers Christian Eckes and Jake Garcia.

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024

The next-gen IndyCar engine formula, set for introduction in 2024, will now couple hybrid units with 2.2-liter engines rather than increasing capacity to 2.4 liters.

Maserati unveils challenger for its debut Formula E campaign
Formula E Formula E

Maserati unveils challenger for its debut Formula E campaign

The Maserati MSG squad has unveiled the livery of its Tipo Folgore car it will race for the first time in Formula E next season.

F1 world champion Villeneuve in frame for Vanwall WEC seat
WEC WEC

F1 world champion Villeneuve in frame for Vanwall WEC seat

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is in the running for a seat with the Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar squad in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive Prime

How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive

Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent  after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing,  MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car

Formula 1
2 h
How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future Prime

How departing F1 boss Brawn views F1’s new rules - and the future

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what’s working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2022
The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat Prime

The key F1 management call Ferrari must make to avoid more defeat

OPINION: Mattia Binotto’s departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari’s top dogs will need to pick

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2022
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2022
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon Prime

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.