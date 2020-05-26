Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin appoints AMG's Moers as new CEO

shares
comments
Aston Martin appoints AMG's Moers as new CEO
By:
May 26, 2020, 8:20 AM

Aston Martin has announced the appointment of Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers as its new CEO.

Moers, who will take up his role on August 1, comes as part of a revamp of the company by executive chairman and shareholder Lawrence Stroll.

Former president and CEO Andy Palmer has stood down with immediate effect, with current vice-president Keith Stanton being appointed as temporary COO until Moers' arrival.

Stroll believes that Moers, who has built a strong reputation for his management approach after lifting AMG's fortunes, will be a big boost to the company.

"He is an exceptionally talented automotive professional and a proven business leader with a strong track record during his many years at Daimler AG, with whom we have a long-standing and successful technical and commercial partnership, which we look forward to continuing," said Stroll.

"Throughout his career he has delivered product expansion, strengthened brand positioning and improved profitability. He is the right leader for Aston Martin Lagonda as we implement our strategy for the business to achieve its full potential.

"Our ambition for the company is significant, clear and only matched by our determination to succeed."

Aston Martin is to race under its own name in Formula 1 next year when the Racing Point team is rebranded as an official works effort.

Read Also:

 

 

Next article
Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid

Previous article

Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid

Next article

FIA sets up whistleblower hotline to report rules breaches

FIA sets up whistleblower hotline to report rules breaches
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Briscoe fends off Busch for emotional Darlington win

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
Formula 1

Podcast: The greatest F1 team – technical director

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners 04:24
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Monaco GP repeat winners

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul 05:24
Formula 1

Thinking Forward with Cyril Abiteboul

Leclerc on filming 'Le Grand Rendez-vous' remake in Monaco 04:45
Formula 1

Leclerc on filming 'Le Grand Rendez-vous' remake in Monaco

Leclerc completes Monaco remake of controversial film 01:01
Formula 1

Leclerc completes Monaco remake of controversial film

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 7: Team Principal 26:25
Formula 1

Building The Greatest F1 Team | Episode 7: Team Principal

Latest news

FIA sets up whistleblower hotline to report rules breaches
F1

FIA sets up whistleblower hotline to report rules breaches

Aston Martin appoints AMG's Moers as new CEO
F1

Aston Martin appoints AMG's Moers as new CEO

Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid
VASC

Brown hints at Ricciardo/Norris Bathurst 1000 bid

UK PM Boris Johnson tells ministers to help make British GP happen
F1

UK PM Boris Johnson tells ministers to help make British GP happen

Ranked! Intriguing F1 star tests that led nowhere
F1

Ranked! Intriguing F1 star tests that led nowhere

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.