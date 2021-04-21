Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Aston Martin ‘collateral damage’ in F1 aero cuts

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says he respects Aston Martin’s right to query the FIA’s aerodynamic rule changes in Formula 1 this year, but believes the team is simply “collateral damage”.

Wolff: Aston Martin ‘collateral damage’ in F1 aero cuts

The FIA moved to reduce downforce on the cars for 2021 in a bid to slow speeds on safety grounds, focusing on rules for the design of the floors of the car.

The downforce cuts appear to have hit teams running low-rake cars harder than those who operate a high-rake concept, leaving Mercedes and Aston Martin in particular on the back foot.

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer said last Friday that he wanted to speak to the FIA about the rationale behind the changes and the involvement of the commercial rights holder in the regulatory process.

Szafnauer also suggested he would discuss aerodynamic tweaks for this season with the FIA in a bid to “make it more equitable” between the low-rake and high-rake teams.

Mercedes F1 team boss Wolff said that Aston Martin had every right to query why the changes were made on safety grounds given Pirelli had produced more robust tyre compounds for 2021 to cope with the higher speeds.

But he felt the team had also fallen foul of the same cuts that were also potentially intended to hurt Mercedes in a bid to reduce its advantage over the field.

“I understand the topic, because of how the rules have fallen into place last year, one can always question what the motivation was,” Wolff said when asked by Motorsport.com about Szafnauer’s comments.

“I think there is always certainly the right to review and look at things and discuss them with the FIA, to find out what has actually happened, and how have things happened.

“That’s why I respect Aston Martin’s enquiry into the whole thing. Maybe things were targeted at us, and they are collateral damage. So yeah. That’s OK.”

Read Also:

Speaking on Sunday night after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, though, Aston Martin chief Szafnauer said that he was now “pretty satisfied that all the correct steps were followed” in the rule changes.

“We're still in discussion,” Szafnauer said. “We’re just trying to discover what all the steps were to make sure that it was done properly, and equitably. So that's the reason for the discussion.

“We just have to have a good understanding of the entire process and be happy that the process is equitable, really."

shares
comments

Related video

Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’

Previous article

Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez’s MotoGP rivals “expected” his strong comeback

2
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

3
Formula 1

Russell apologises to Bottas after Imola incident

4
Formula 1

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

2h
5
Formula E

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

Latest news
Wolff: Aston Martin ‘collateral damage’ in F1 aero cuts
Formula 1

Wolff: Aston Martin ‘collateral damage’ in F1 aero cuts

21m
Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’
Formula 1

Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’

41m
Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash
Formula 1

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

2h
When Senna broke his F1 duck by walking on water
Formula 1

When Senna broke his F1 duck by walking on water

2h
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime
Formula 1

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

2h
Latest videos
Lewis Hamilton and Bubba Wallace react to the Chauvin verdict 00:54
Formula 1
4h

Lewis Hamilton and Bubba Wallace react to the Chauvin verdict

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Emilia Romagna GP best photos 02:34
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 Emilia Romagna GP best photos

Why Bottas Wasn't At Fault In The Emilia Romagna GP | Formula 1 09:53
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Why Bottas Wasn't At Fault In The Emilia Romagna GP | Formula 1

Jon Noble on the Bottas-Russell clash 03:21
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Jon Noble on the Bottas-Russell clash

Emilia Romagna race report 00:43
Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Emilia Romagna race report

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell insists Bottas crash won’t harm Mercedes relationship

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
2h
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes has turned the corner on its knife-edge W12

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi “more confident” after Portugal MotoGP race

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “super happy” with P7 for IndyCar Series debut

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports

Latest news

Wolff: Aston Martin ‘collateral damage’ in F1 aero cuts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Aston Martin ‘collateral damage’ in F1 aero cuts

Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams: Imola display proves there will be more ‘opportunities’

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: No gentleman’s agreement broken in Russell crash

When Senna broke his F1 duck by walking on water
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

When Senna broke his F1 duck by walking on water

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.