Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Albon: F1 drivers causing yellows in qualifying should lose laptime Next / Hamilton's back was "a real mess" after aborted long run at Baku
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Aston Martin discovered engine issue behind Stroll's Q1 woes

Lance Stroll's qualifying struggles at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix were triggered by an engine configuration issue only discovered by his Aston Martin team late on Saturday evening.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Aston Martin discovered engine issue behind Stroll's Q1 woes
Listen to this article

The Canadian driver failed to make it out of Q1 after a slow first run in the session and then two hits with the wall on his second attempt as he tried to make up for the deficit to teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Stroll and his Aston Martin team were left struggling to explain why there was such a big gap to Vettel, but it has emerged that an engine configuration issue with his Mercedes-Benz power unit held him back.

Motorsport.com has learned that the problem meant Stroll's engine was not fully turned up for his qualifying runs, and the lack of power cost him an estimated 0.6 seconds per lap.

Aston Martin has worked with Mercedes overnight to replicate the issues that triggered the problem and are confident that the matter has been addressed to ensure no repeat in the future.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough said: "Together with our power unit supplier we have now been able to replicate the causation retrospectively and understand why it impacted Lance's car.

"The positive news is that the issue has been addressed and will not therefore impact negatively on race performance."

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Stroll's Q1 session ended when he ran hard into the barriers at Turn 2 on his second attempt, having earlier slid into the wall at Turn 7.

Read Also:

With little time to check on any damage from the first incident, Stroll had pushed on for a final attempt before braking too late.

Reflecting afterwards on his session, Stroll said: "Obviously I am frustrated with how qualifying finished. After my first lock-up, the car still felt okay, and I knew we were running out of time in the session, which is why I decided to stay out and try for another fast lap.

"Then I think I braked too late into Turn Two. It is unfortunate, but there are plenty of overtaking opportunities here at Baku, and, as we have seen many times before, anything can happen here. There is still plenty to fight for."

While Stroll failed to make it out of Q1 and lines up 19th, teammate Vettel got through to Q3 and will start from ninth of the grid for the race.

shares
comments

Related video

Albon: F1 drivers causing yellows in qualifying should lose laptime
Previous article

Albon: F1 drivers causing yellows in qualifying should lose laptime
Next article

Hamilton's back was "a real mess" after aborted long run at Baku

Hamilton's back was "a real mess" after aborted long run at Baku
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Aston Martin Racing More from
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel: Aston Martin 'green Red Bull' F1 reaction "not fair" Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel: Aston Martin 'green Red Bull' F1 reaction "not fair"

Why Aston decided on two-car concept approach amid Red Bull F1 saga
Formula 1

Why Aston decided on two-car concept approach amid Red Bull F1 saga

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Latest news

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas suspects "fundamental issue" behind lack of Baku F1 pace

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez lead swap in Azerbaijan GP not team orders

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp
Formula 1 Formula 1

No "holy cows" on Mercedes F1 car as it ponders 2023 concept revamp

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams already rejected rules tweak to eradicate porpoising

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
23 h
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.