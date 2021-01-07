Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

shares
comments
Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
By:

The rebranded Aston Martin Formula 1 team is set to drop Racing Point's pink livery, with the squad expected to run in predominantly green colours alongside a new title sponsor.

After changing its name to Aston for the start of 2021, the team that started life as Jordan will lose the pink livery associated with Force India/Racing Point and previous main backer BWT, and switch to a British racing green-based livery that will be fully revealed in March.

The team has agreed a multi-year deal with American IT consulting company Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Rumours regarding a deal between Aston and Cognizant first surfaced over the 2020 Abu Dhabi GP weekend, after the latter concluded discussions with other potential F1 partners.

Partnering with Cognizant – listed at 194 in the latest Fortune 500 table – can be considered a key part of a global promotion strategy for the team, which is set to have an increased profile in 2021, boosted by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel driving alongside Lance Stroll.

"The return of Aston Martin to F1 after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport," said team boss Lawrence Stroll.

"Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the F1 team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team."

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer stated that the deal with Cognizant goes beyond team name rights.

"Innovation and technology are central pillars for any F1 team and this long-term partnership is more than just a branding exercise," he said.

"With a new factory already under construction, Cognizant's expertise and resources will add value in all areas of our IT operations and make a valuable contribution to our performance on track."

Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said: "Our global brands have much in common. We are both innovative, forward looking firms that like to move fast, stay focused, and lead from the front.

"We understand the incredible power of today's advanced technologies and how to harness them to engineer unique customer experiences.

"We're excited by the promise of this deep and mutually beneficial partnership."

Read Also:

It is understood that while BWT will not be Aston's title sponsor, an ongoing involvement for the water tech company with the rebranded squad has not been ruled out.

Speaking as the deal between Aston and Cognizant was announced, Vettel said he was "proud to be part of this journey" at his new team.

He added: "There's so much for me to discover over the next few months and I'm incredibly determined to help make this team even more successful.

"Before we know it, we will be at the first race, seeing this famous name back where it belongs."

 

Related video

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

Previous article

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Aston Martin Racing
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Robert Yates reflects on Hall of Fame career with posthumous speech
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Robert Yates reflects on Hall of Fame career with posthumous speech

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch

Roger Penske pays tribute to Pat Patrick
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Roger Penske pays tribute to Pat Patrick

Magnus, Archangel to run Acura NSX in IMSA GTD
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnus, Archangel to run Acura NSX in IMSA GTD

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kubica, Habsburg join High Class for Rolex 24

Latest news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 floor changes could alter the pecking order

4h
2
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

3
NASCAR Cup

Robert Yates reflects on Hall of Fame career with posthumous speech

4
NASCAR Cup

Front Row Motorsports adds Anthony Alfredo to its Cup lineup

22h
5
MotoGP

Suzuki confirms Brivio departure ahead of Alpine F1 switch

6h

Latest news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book
Formula 1

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor
Formula 1

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft
Formula 1

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory
Formula 1

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
19h

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.