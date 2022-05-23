Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Bottas thought it "could be my day" before strategy risk backfired Next / Leclerc’s Spanish GP F1 exit caused by MGU-H, turbo failure
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Aston Martin F1 driver Vettel has bag stolen in Barcelona

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel attempted to track down a bag that had stolen by thieves in Barcelona on Monday by riding a scooter through the city.

Luke Smith
By:
Aston Martin F1 driver Vettel has bag stolen in Barcelona
Listen to this article

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel had his bag stolen through a car window, according to major Catalan publication El Periodico, from outside his hotel following Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

But in an effort to try and track down his stolen bag using his scooter, Vettel used a GPS signal from the AirPods headphones that were in the bag using the Find my iPhone app to find out where they were.

El Periodico reported that Vettel went after the signal by riding a scooter through the city, and was successful in reaching the trace.

Although Vettel was able to find his headphones at the point on the map that had appeared on his iPhone, the bag and the other items that had been found inside it were nowhere to be seen, with the headphones likely to have been discarded by the thieves to throw him off the scent.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A spokesperson from Aston Martin confirmed to Motorsport.com on Monday afternoon that Vettel had been victim of the bag theft.

“A bag belonging to Sebastian Vettel was stolen in Barcelona this morning,” the team confirmed.

“He tried to find it by using his iPhone to track his earphones which were in his bag; but when he located his earphones he found them abandoned and was therefore unable to locate his stolen bag.”

Vettel reported the incident to the local authorities, who have launched an investigation.

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas thought it "could be my day" before strategy risk backfired
Previous article

Bottas thought it "could be my day" before strategy risk backfired
Next article

Leclerc’s Spanish GP F1 exit caused by MGU-H, turbo failure

Leclerc’s Spanish GP F1 exit caused by MGU-H, turbo failure
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Albon "couldn't drive slow enough" in Spain with high tyre degradation Spanish GP
Formula 1

Albon "couldn't drive slow enough" in Spain with high tyre degradation

Hamilton: I wasn’t defeatist with Spanish GP call to save F1 engine Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I wasn’t defeatist with Spanish GP call to save F1 engine

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

Steiner: Frustrated Haas looking for "sunshine on a Sunday"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner: Frustrated Haas looking for "sunshine on a Sunday"

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

The data that hints of an Alfa Romeo F1 surprise in Monaco
Formula 1 Formula 1

The data that hints of an Alfa Romeo F1 surprise in Monaco

Ferrari downplays Mercedes' Spanish GP revival
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari downplays Mercedes' Spanish GP revival

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
3 h
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
6 h
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.