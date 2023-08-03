Aston Martin not turning off F1 development, preparing Dutch GP upgrade
Aston Martin will continue to develop its Formula 1 car from the Dutch Grand Prix, as it thinks it too early to switch focus to its 2024 challenger.
The Silverstone-based squad started the 2023 campaign as Red Bull’s main rival, but has faced some recent struggles that dropped it back into the chasing pack behind F1’s most dominant team.
Team principal Mike Krack explained ahead of last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix that its dip in form was related to a change of car characteristics – labelled ‘side effects’ – that were triggered by recent developments.
It appears to have turned the corner in its situation at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, as Fernando Alonso finished fifth after feeling that the AMR23 was back to normal again.
With the team hopeful that it is on the road to recovery, Krack has suggested that its performance over the second half of the campaign will be lifted by new parts that will come through the rest of the season - including in the Netherlands.
Asked when upgrades were coming over the remainder of the campaign, he replied: “All the races have upgrades, and if you have a look at the [upgrade] list for Zandvoort, you will see and you will read something.”
While some of Aston Martin’s rivals are switching their focus to their 2024 cars, Krack says that it will continue to push on with its current challenger.
“We are not switching off the tap,” he said about development. “It’s full on.”
Krack said that the team feels that its best way forward throughout the remainder of the campaign is continual development to help build on the dramatic step forward it made over last winter.
Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Asked if there was anything major that could push it to the front, he said: “The magic bullet, I wish I could confirm that.
“But we have set-up a plan, and a development plan, and it was based on continuously developing the car. We follow that and obviously you need to see what directions you take, depending on what happens.
“Also we have now an opportunity after 11 races to take a [reflection] point, and we have 10 times more points than we had at this stage last time. We are P3 in the championship and obviously the expectations rise with your results.
“But you also must not forget where you come from. And in all the push for development, we also have to realise that we have made big steps.
“It is important to also zoom out and see what you have achieved.”
Related video
F1 capital expenditure allowance puts stability at risk - Vasseur
Why Ben Sulayem pushes on with new team process despite F1 criticisms
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test Vandoorne gets first Aston Martin F1 run in wet Pirelli Spa test
Alonso: Aston Martin dip in F1 form not as bad as it looks
Alonso: Aston Martin dip in F1 form not as bad as it looks Alonso: Aston Martin dip in F1 form not as bad as it looks
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Latest news
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice
Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice
Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1
Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1 Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1
WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead
WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.