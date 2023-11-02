Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

Aston Martin F1 team retains Drugovich as reserve driver for 2024

Felipe Drugovich will continue in his test and reserve driver role with Aston Martin Formula 1 team in 2024, the Silverstone outfit has announced.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin F1 Team

The Brazilian drove the AMR23 in the Bahrain test earlier this year and will replace Fernando Alonso in FP1 in Abu Dhabi, having already had a Friday session at Monza in Lance Stroll’s car.

He has also been conducting an extensive programme of private testing in an AMR21 this year, bringing his total mileage in the green cars since he joined the team late last year up to 6,000km.

Drugovich has completed 20 days of simulator work thus far in 2023, and that will continue into next season.

“I’m really proud to be continuing to work with Aston Martin for a second season,” said the 2022 Formula 2 champion.

“This year, I’ve learnt a huge amount – not just at the racetrack, but working with the engineers in the simulator and from the development programme that was designed for me.

“I’m proud of the contribution I’ve been able to make, and pleased that I’ve been able to help progress the development of AMR23.

“My focus now shifts towards preparing for the upcoming FP1 session at Abu Dhabi – I’m already looking forward to driving the AMR23 again – and to the work I’ll be doing with the engineers over the winter to prepare for 2024.”

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23

Team principal Mike Krack said that Drugovich had done a good job for Aston thus far.

“He’s a familiar face within the team, he understands the particular demands of the role, has a tremendous work ethic,” said Krack.

“And he has shown his speed and experience after stepping in superbly for an injured Lance Stroll during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

“Every time he gets behind the wheel, we clearly see the strength of his contribution. His pace, feedback and commitment are all extremely valuable to our engineers.

“We are already looking forward to him rounding out his season in style with another opportunity to drive the AMR23 during FP1 of the Abu Dhabi GP. We look forward to another productive season together next year.”

Drugovich brings backing to the team from his Brazilian sponsors, XP, Porto and Banco Master.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article F1 says Abu Dhabi GP not affected by Israel-Gaza war
Next article Andretti: F1 teams think "we are a bunch of hillbillies"
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

Alpine has "good energy" again after mid-season F1 shake-up

Alpine has "good energy" again after mid-season F1 shake-up

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Alpine has "good energy" again after mid-season F1 shake-up Alpine has "good energy" again after mid-season F1 shake-up

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

More from
Felipe Drugovich
Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin F1 at Italian GP

Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin F1 at Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP

Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin F1 at Italian GP Drugovich lands FP1 outing with Aston Martin F1 at Italian GP

F1 reserve driver Drugovich to sample Formula E in Berlin rookie test

F1 reserve driver Drugovich to sample Formula E in Berlin rookie test

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

F1 reserve driver Drugovich to sample Formula E in Berlin rookie test F1 reserve driver Drugovich to sample Formula E in Berlin rookie test

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Latest news

Allgaier on Xfinity title hopes: "This year is different"

Allgaier on Xfinity title hopes: "This year is different"

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix II

Allgaier on Xfinity title hopes: "This year is different" Allgaier on Xfinity title hopes: "This year is different"

Horner: Red Bull yet to see "full impact" of F1 cost cap penalty

Horner: Red Bull yet to see "full impact" of F1 cost cap penalty

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Horner: Red Bull yet to see "full impact" of F1 cost cap penalty Horner: Red Bull yet to see "full impact" of F1 cost cap penalty

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning Haas should have heeded burned-out Mexico F1 brake sensor warning

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle How Mexico GP crash encapsulates why Perez lost the 2023 F1 title battle

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe